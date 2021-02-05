Sihuan Pharmaceutical (0460.HK) The sole agent of Letybo 100U China AI Listing Conference was successfully held

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusively represented by Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sihuan Pharmaceutical", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group"; Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 0460), Letybo®100U, a type A botulinum toxin for injection produced by Hugel, Inc., a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, successfully held the China AI listing conference. The product has officially launched a full-scale sale in Mainland China.

Professor Xu Jun, Professor of the Minimally Invasive and Skin Plastic Surgery Branch of China Plastic & Beauty Association, Professor Luo Shengkang, Chairman of the Guangdong Medical Association Medical Aesthetics and Cosmetology Society, Professor Li Qin, Professor of the China Plastic & Beauty Association, Minimally Invasive and Skin Care Professor Li Wenzhi, Professor Chen Guangyu of Plastic Surgery Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Professor Wu Yan from Peking University First Hospital, Professor Hyoung Jin Moon from Yonsei University, Korea, Deputy General Manager of Ever Beauty Group Mr. Ma Dongsheng, Mr. Zhuo Ningzhi, General Manager of Beijing Ye Star Plastic Surgery Hospital, hundreds of authoritative experts in the Chinese and Korean medical aesthetic industry, CEOs, hospital consulting & operations, internet professionals, etc. participated in the Letybo®100U AI listing conference.

In terms of industry resource mobilization, this press conference was simultaneously broadcast live on seven platforms including Xinyang, Yizhibo, Aiwan, and Mayworth. More than 5 million live broadcasts were watched on the whole network, and Letybo®100U received 50 million impressions. It was favored by more than 600 investors, refreshing the market attention of similar imported products.

According to market feedback, the live broadcast of this AI conference covers 31 provinces and cities except Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, reaching 3000+ large, medium and small medical beauty hospitals. During the live broadcast of the conference alone, more than 1,000 organizations reached purchase intentions.

With the most competitive products in the industry, Sihuan Pharmaceutical quickly catches up with similar imported products, and in a short period of time, it has achieved the market achievements of similar imported products only in a decade, with obvious late-comer advantages.

Letybo®100U China AI listing conference was successfully held, which is another milestone after the product launched the phase III clinical research in Mainland China in 2017 and successfully obtained marketing approval from the National Medical Products Administration on October 21, 2020. Letybo®100U is the first and only Korean botulinum toxin product approved by the National Medical Products Administration, and it is also the fourth botulinum toxin product approved for sale in Mainland China. Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. aims to build Letybo®100U into the No. 1 botulinum toxin brand in Mainland China and gain more than 30% of the market share in China within three years.

Accumulate power for several years and set sail: Sihuan Pharmaceutical exploited the beautiful road of Letybo 100U in China

Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. pointed out: "Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. is a leading listed pharmaceutical company in China. The group adheres to the strategic development concept and forward-looking layout of the medical aesthetic sector, established the Beijing MeiYan KongJian Technology Co., Ltd. that is deeply rooted in edical esthetic industry, insists on introducing international premium product solutions and self-developed projects simultaneously, and continues to deepen the network of hospitals and aesthetic medical institutions, forming a competitive advantage integrating sales, research and development, and international cooperation, and is committed to becoming one of the top domestic medical aesthetic companies and becoming the leading medical beauty market leader."

Hugel is Asia's leading manufacturer of anti-aging products, and its medical aesthetic products enjoy a high reputation in the global market. Sihuan Pharmaceutical and Hugel have reached a strategic partnership. Letybo®100U products have been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration on October 21, 2020. With the full sale of products, the in-depth cooperation between the two parties has entered a new stage. In the future, they will give full play to each other's international convergence advantages in brand, resources, products, and markets, work together to provide integrated and comprehensive solutions for medical aesthetic customers to better serve the vast number of aesthetic seekers in China.

Sohn Ji-Hoon, CEO of Hugel, Inc., a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, said: "Hugel's medical aesthetic products are known for their high quality and competitive prices, and they have made great achievements in the Korean market. The cooperation of Sihuan Pharmaceutical reflects the strong cooperation of the international pharmaceutical industry, which can maximize the synergistic advantages of each other in channels and products. I hope Letybo®100U presents a "beautiful" experience to Chinese consumers: beauty blooms, enhances new horizons."

World-renowned Trend: Popular Korean actress Ko Joon-Hee praises for being confident and beautiful

Letybo® 100U's China AI listing conference will connect with popular Korean actress Ms. Ko Joon-Hee. In her eyes, women in the new era are full of self-confidence, pursue fashion, love themselves, and dare to show themselves at all times. Korean women including her care about self-management, such as exercise, skin care, and proper treatment and management in medical institutions to maintain beauty. A good beautiful product should guide users to express themselves and enhance their sense of self-confidence.

Authoritative interpretation by experts from China and South Korea: the integration of Letybo® 100U products and aesthetics

Professor Xu Jun, Professor of the Minimally Invasive and Skin Plastic Surgery Branch of China Plastic & Beauty Association, and Professor Hyoung Jin-Moon of Yonsei University in South Korea shared insights on medical aesthetics and Letybo®100U products.

Professor Xu Jun traces the evolution of the development of human aesthetics. Based on the comprehensive consideration of philosophy, society, art, and medical treatment, he believes that if you want to have beauty, you must be yourself, discover beauty, explore beauty, feel beauty, do not follow, do not follow blindly, listen to the true voice of your heart. He pointed out that the charm of beauty lies in following the laws of natural aging, using professional medical aesthetic methods to delay aging, reduce the speed of aging, reawaken the youthful brilliance, dispel anxiety and anxiety in life, and achieve spiritual blooming.

Professor Hyoung Jin-Moon from Yonsei University in South Korea said that since it was first approved for listing in South Korea in 2009, Letybo®100U has been listed in 28 countries and regions, and plans to enter the European and American markets in 2021 and 2022, respectively. As a cosmetic surgeon, he regards safety and effectiveness as an important reference standard for the quality of a product. Through years of clinical practice, he believes that the product can provide accurate and predictable results, which can improve patient satisfaction. Therefore, 39 seminars were organized around the world, 249 experts were organized to share, and more than 8,300 doctors were attracted to participate in the journey of new product injection ideas.

Summit Forum, Happy to see the future: In-depth discussion on the development layout of China's medical aesthetic market

Hosted by Ms. Zhang Yan, brand director of Sihuan Medical's MeiYan Kongjian, Mr. Sun Chao, the company's marketing director, Mr. Ma Dongsheng, Deputy General Manager of Yimeier Group, Mr. Zhuo Ningzhi, General Manager of Beijing Ye Star Plastic Surgery Hospital, Ms. Hao Ge, the Medical Aesthetic Variety Show "Aesthetic Talk Show" and Legend MCN, Mr. Meng Weiqin, the head of North China of Meituan Medical Aesthetic and Ms. Liu Lei, Senior Manager of Brand Commercial Department of SoYoung Realization Center, participated in the summit forum and conduct in-depth discussions on the development of China's medical aesthetics market and the new layout of the current medical aesthetics market.

The guests reached a consensus: In 2021, the main force of medical aesthetics consumers will be the post-80s and 90s, but the trend of younger generation will become the dominant one. The growth of first-tier cities has slowed down, and the growth of second and third-tier cities has accelerated. With the development of content and e-commerce platforms, consumers have gradually matured and rationalized their buying habits. Letybo®100U are favored by consumers and have broad prospects for future development. Manufacturers, institutions, e-commerce and content platforms should adhere to the principle of "three formalities", establish a medical aesthetic and health ecosystem, and bring consumers a higher value service experience.

Launching Ceremony, Joining the Grand Ceremony: China's botulinum toxin market 2.0 Era

Dr. Che Fengsheng, Chairman and Executive Director of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., Professor Jun Xu, President of the Minimally Invasive and Skin Plastic Surgery Branch of China Plastic Surgery Association, Professor Guangyu Chen of Plastic Surgery Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Professor Li Wenzhi of Beijing An Zhen Hospital, Professor Wu Yan of Peking University First Hospital, Mr. Ma Dongsheng, Deputy General Manager of EverCare Group, Mr. Zhuo Ningzhi, General Manager of Beijing Ye Star Plastic Surgery Hospital, Mr. Gu Shigang, General Manager of Beijing MeiYan Kongjian Technology Co., Ltd., the Medical Aesthetic Variety Show "Aesthetic Talk Show", Ms. Hao Ge, the founder of Legend MCN, President Sun of Hugel, Inc., the Korean biopharmaceutical company Hugel, Inc. President Sun and Korean artist Ms.Ko Joon-Hee, who are connected with the AI listing conference, jointly launched the launching ceremony of Letybo®100U.

According to relevant statistics, since its launch in 2010, Letybo®100U has sold sales in 28 countries and regions around the world, of which the local market share in South Korea has exceeded 40%, stably ranking first in the market. Letybo®100U is the first and only Korean botulinum toxin product approved by the National Medical Products Administration. It is also the fourth botulinum toxin product approved for sale in Mainland China. The launching ceremony announced that Letybo®100U was officially launched in the Chinese mainland market and will help more consumers have the right to pursue beauty through its product value.

Global medical aesthetic, Chinese opportunity, witness together

According to the "China's Botulinum Toxin Market Research and Investment Prospects Research Report (2020 Edition)" released by Limu Information Consulting, the scale of China's formal channel Botox market was 2.43 billion dollar in the first half of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 24.0%. It is expected that the sales of botulinum toxin products in China will explode in the next five years, and China will become one of the world's three largest botulinum toxin markets alongside the United States and the European Union.

In recent years, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. has actively promoted the planning and layout of future product pipelines, seeking multi-dimensional international business cooperation, meticulously building the Sihuan medical aesthetic platform, the "MeiYan Kongjian", introduce internationally innovative leading products that not only enjoy competitive advantages in the local market, but also meet the needs of Chinese consumers.

The Letybo®100U China AI listing conference was successfully held and the products were officially launched, indicating that China's potential medical aesthetic market is embracing the world with a more open attitude. Beauty is a way of life, is the yearning for a better life, the pursuit of a quality life and a positive attitude. With luxurious quality, positive living style and attitude, the products help people to have a young, fashionable, energetic and delicate life.

About Sihuan Medical Aesthetics: Beijing MeiYan Kongjian Technology Co., Ltd.

Sihuan Medical Aesthetics, a subsidiary of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group: Beijing Meiyan Kongjian Technology Co., Ltd., is committed to becoming a leading professional platform for medical esthetics in China. It is the exclusive agent of the leading South Korean biopharmaceutical company Hugel company called Letybo®100U, a type A botulinum toxin for injection. Letybo®100U is the first and only Korean botulinum toxin product approved by the National Medical Products Administration, and it is also the fourth botulinum toxin product approved for marketing in Mainland China. In the future, the company will continue to have closer and in-depth strategic cooperation with Hugel and other international first-line medical and aesthetic product manufacturers, and will establish a Meiyen Laboratory Inc (Meiyan Laboratory) in Los Angeles to brought the high-quality medical cosmetology technology and medical cosmetology products with a higher technical barrier from overseas to the Chinese market, becoming a super accelerator for the business growth and corporate value of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (Stock code of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0460, "Sihuan Pharmaceutical" or "Group") was founded in 2001 and was listed on the Hong Kong Main Board in 2010. It is a company that takes innovation as its leading role and insists on imitation and innovation. An international pharmaceutical company with an independent leading independent research and development technology platform, a rich global product pipeline and a mature and excellent sales system. Sihuan Group focuses on high-growth therapeutic areas such as oncology, metabolic diseases, medical aesthetics, anti-infection, digestive system, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, and builds an industry-leading core business platform.

Subsidiary Xuanzhu Biopharmceutical Co., Ltd., integrating R&D, clinical development, production and sales, focuses on major therapeutic areas including oncology, metabolic disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Xuanzhu has 14 innovative R&D products projects, many of them are in late stage clinical trials and have independent intellectual property rights; In 2020, it has introduced the domestic first-line private equity fund SDIC China Merchants as the company's shareholder and completed the acquisition of Combio Pharmaceutical in early 2021; A number of products from the generic drug R&D platform have successively received production approvals and passed the consistency evaluations. The "Non-PVC solid-liquid double-chamber bag ready-to-match infusion" product developed by their affiliated company Beijing Ruiye, has been granted multiple specifications and approvals by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). It is the first and only domestic company to obtain registration approval for a ready-to-match infusion product by the NMPA in China. The product will further strengthen Sihuan Group's leading position in antibiotic double-chamber bag market; Sihuan Pharm owns a leading generic drug R&D, manufacturing, marketing and sales platform which has a strong ability to "monetize" new products. Sihuan has more than 1000 marketing and sales professionals covering thousands of hospitals. Their strong professional sales network provides 100% coverage of China's provinces enabling them to accelerate the penetration of new products throughout the country; Sihuan Medical Aesthetic Platform is the exclusive distributor of "Type A Botulinum Toxin for Injection" (Letybo 100U) produced by Hugel, a Korean biopharmaceutical company, and has been officially listed in Mainland China in March 202. Hyaluronic acid and PLLA are currently being researched and are expect to be launched soon. At the same time, Sihuan will bring high-quality medical cosmetology technology and medical cosmetology products with high technical barriers overseas to the Chinese market through the Medical Aesthetic Product Research Institute established in Los Angeles, USA, and bring more and better products choice to Chinese beauty seekers. Sihuan Medical Aesthetic is expected to become a super accelerator for the growth of Sihuan Pharmaceutical's business and corporate value enhancement; Jilin Kangtong API Platform completes Sihuan Pharmaceutical Group's chain of chemical generic drugs and the strategy to integrate the process of " API + CDMO + preparations". The Company's core competitiveness is to develop essential features for client's products specifically targeting drugs such as anti-virus, anti-coagulation, anti-fungal among others; Jilin Aokang manufactures high-quality Chinese patent medicines and oral solutions, it has the only high-content CBD scientific research planting qualification for industrial hemp in Jilin Province. The Company is well positioned in R&D and industrialization of high-content CBD medicinal and medical materials.Through the layout of the entire industry chain, Sihuan Group can effectively guarantees the safe and stable supply of API products and has unique anti-risk capabilities and stability in its business growth.

For more information on Sihuan Pharmaceutical, please visit the company website https://www.sihuanpharm.com/。

SOURCE Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.