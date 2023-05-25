Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'368 -0.1%  SPI 14'956 -0.1%  Dow 32'800 -0.8%  DAX 15'846 0.0%  Euro 0.9712 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'283 0.5%  Gold 1'946 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'907 0.4%  Dollar 0.9057 0.1%  Öl 77.4 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
US-Wirtschaft wächst im ersten Quartal um 1,3 Prozent
Symrise-Aktie fällt: Pflichtübernahmeangebot für Swedencare nötig
Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Microsoft äussert Warnung vor chinesischen Hacker-Angriffen
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt vorbörslich um mehr als ein Viertel: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Siguldas CMAS JSC Aktie [Valor: 833051 / ISIN: LV0000100600]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2023 15:10:00

Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2023

Siguldas CMAS JSC
7.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In the first three months of 2023 net turnover was 397.9 thousand euros, showing an increase of 9.1% against the corresponding period in 2022, whereas profit before taxes was 66.9 thousand euros – by 20.7 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of Cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Siguldas CMAS JSC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Siguldas CMAS JSC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:37 UBS KeyInvest: Rohstoffe - Mehr Nachhaltigkeit / Tesla - Mehr Elektrifizierung
11:32 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
10:07 SMI-Anleger weiter auf der Flucht
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.05.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
24.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'790.50 19.91 SMIR9U
Short 12'040.90 13.84 2VSSMU
Short 12'510.59 8.76 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'363.49 25.05.2023 15:01:32
Long 10'891.04 19.74 XPSSMU
Long 10'651.78 13.92 W9SSMU
Long 10'186.56 8.90 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie steigt vorbörslich um mehr als ein Viertel: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Verhandlungen im US-Schuldenstreit stocken: Wall Street schwächelt -- SMI gibt letztendlich nach -- DAX sackt zum Handelsende kräftig ab -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Minus
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Verlusten: NVIDIA-Chef warnt vor "enormem Schaden" für US-Techindustrie
Partners Group-Aktie fester: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
Ypsomed-Aktie rot: Ypsomed kann Ergebnis verdoppeln - Dividendenerhöhung in Aussicht gestellt
NIO Aktie News: NIO mit herben Abschlägen am Mittwochnachmittag
Vontobel-Aktie klar im Minus: CEO legt Posten nieder und will in die Politik
Darum sieht Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones grosse Probleme für den Bitcoin in den USA
"Bestes Unternehmen": Darum kennt Warren Buffetts Begeisterung für Apple keine Grenzen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit