SignUpGenius Kicks Off Back-to-School Season with $5,000 Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignUpGenius, a leading online sign up tool for event and volunteer management, celebrates back-to-school season with its annual giveaway.

People can enter their favorite school to win the grand prize — $5,000 cash to invest in technology that benefits students and teachers. The winner will be selected randomly after the contest concludes on September 15. Nominators can enter the giveaway once daily.

Schwarzkoff Elementary School in Sterling Heights, Michigan won the giveaway in 2019. Special education teacher Lisa Di Pirro nominated the school, and shared that the school's technology had been outdated due to underfunding. They planned to use the money to upgrade technology in their classrooms.

"My school uses SignUpGenius to organize volunteers for all our major school events," Lisa Di Pirro said. "We love how it helps make our school events less stressful and more successful."

Up to 22 million people visit SignUpGenius each month to organize events and volunteers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have found new ways to use SignUpGenius to host online learning sessions, schedule virtual parent and student meetings, and distribute essential items to keep children safe and fed.

"With many schools continuing virtual learning during the pandemic, technology is more critical than ever to connect teachers and students," SignUpGenius Marketing Director Kate White said. "We're grateful to the educators adapting to support students across the country, and are excited to empower a school with our annual giveaway."

Giving back is at the heart of the SignUpGenius culture. The company donates to various nonprofits in the Charlotte area, as well as organizations important to employees. The team has volunteered in schools serving low-income students, cleaned and prepped used books for a literacy program, and served meals to families of pediatric patients at a local hospital. In addition to organizing service projects throughout the year, SignUpGenius empowers team members to support the nonprofits of their choice by offering two annual dedicated volunteer days and matching donations up to $500.

About SignUpGenius

SignUpGenius simplifies the process of coordinating events and people by providing online sign ups for nonprofits, schools, sports, churches, families, colleges, businesses and organizations. By enabling up to 22 million unique visitors per month to sign up for tasks online, SignUpGenius has done away with the need for paper sign ups, reply-all emails and phone trees. In 2020, SignUpGenius launched Lumaverse Technologies ("Lumaverse"), a platform of leading group management solutions focused on nonprofits and K-12 schools. Lumaverse expands the power of SignUpGenius by coupling it with technologies that solve volunteer, member, event and fundraising management challenges.

SOURCE SignUpGenius