25.02.2023 00:30:00

Signing Day Sports Announces Plans to Develop Technology for Player Recommendations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announced plans to develop technology to enhance player recommendations for college coaches.

The Company's app will be designed to provide college coaches with player recommendations based on their specific requirements and preferences. The technology will feature a setup wizard that utilizes a collection of data points and will adjust its recommendations based on coaches' usage of the app.

According to Sheila Hammond, Senior Product Manager at Signing Day Sports, "Our goal is to provide the best possible technology solutions for coaches, parents and athletes through an intuitive and easy-to-use guided interface. With our planned technologies, we aim to optimize the recruiting process by enhancing player recommendations and offering coaches qualified, efficient and effective options that streamline their recruiting efforts."

"This effort represents a natural extension of our commitment to providing innovative solutions for coaches and athletes," said Danny Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports. "We expect our app development can make the recruiting process more efficient and effective."

The Company plans to continue its development efforts and is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions to its customers.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signing-day-sports-announces-plans-to-develop-technology-for-player-recommendations-301755893.html

SOURCE Signing Day Sports

