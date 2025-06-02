Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.06.2025 13:07:44

Signify share repurchase period update

Signify
16.94 CHF -3.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

June 02, 2025

Signify share repurchase period update 

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 87,764 shares in the period May 26 to May 30, 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 21.75 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 1.9 million. Signify will use these repurchased shares to reduce the company’s capital.

The repurchases were made as part of the company’s share repurchase program, which was announced on February 4, 2025. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,589,217 shares for a total consideration of EUR 51.3 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here
 

--- END ---


For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail:  thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment