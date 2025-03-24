Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’013 -0.5%  SPI 17’220 -0.4%  Dow 41’985 0.1%  DAX 22’943 0.2%  Euro 0.9547 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’426 0.0%  Gold 3’028 0.1%  Bitcoin 77’239 2.0%  Dollar 0.8819 -0.2%  Öl 72.5 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
Top News
BMW-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
Richemont-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
Richemont-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Richemont-Aktie
LVMH-Aktie tiefer: LVMH ernennt McCollough und Hernandez zu Kreativdirektoren von Loewe
Commerzbank-Aktie erholt sich nach Gewinnmitnahmen
Suche...
Signify Aktie [Valor: 32618429 / ISIN: NL0011821392]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
24.03.2025 13:00:00

Signify share repurchase period update

Signify
26.14 CHF -7.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

March 24, 2025

Signify share repurchase period update 

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 147,848 shares in the period March 17 to March 21, 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 21.05 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 3.1 million. Signify will use these repurchased shares to cover obligations arising from Signify’s long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The repurchases were made as part of the company’s share repurchase program, which was announced on February 4, 2025. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 978,057 shares for a total consideration of EUR 20.3 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here
 

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:


Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for eight consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for five consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten