13.09.2019 08:00:00

Signify proposes to appoint Mr. Frank Lubnau as Supervisory Board member

Press Release

September 13, 2019

Signify proposes to appoint Mr. Frank Lubnau as Supervisory Board member

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that its Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Mr. Frank Lubnau as a member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2020. Mr. Lubnau will attend Supervisory Board meetings as observer until the AGM vote.

Mr. Frank Lubnau (German, 50) is Managing Director and Chief Technology and Excellence Officer (CTEO) at ISS in Germany. ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company, operating worldwide. Previously, Mr. Lubnau held a number of executive positions, including as Chief Digital Officer for Industrial Technology at Robert Bosch and Chief Technology Officer at the Customer Services Division of Siemens.

"We are very pleased Mr. Lubnau will join and strengthen our board. His extensive experience in the digital domain will bring valuable insights to our company,” said Mr. Arthur van der Poel, Chairman of Signify’s Supervisory Board.

Mr. Lubnau holds a degree in electrical engineering at the Hochschule Bremen in Germany.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Robin Jansen
Tel: +31 6 1594 4569
E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 28,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for two years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

