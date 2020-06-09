Signet Trading Limited Reimagines Jewelry Shopping Experience As Stores Begin To Safely Reopen After Lockdown

Introduces robust health and safety protocols for customers and colleagues H. Samuel to join Ernest Jones in offering new, online shopping service

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Trading Limited, part of Signet Jewelers Ltd., today announce that H.Samuel and Ernest Jones will begin to reopen stores on 15th June in accordance with government guidelines. The reopened stores will prioritise safety with social distancing measures and rigorous new hygiene protocols, while continuing to deliver their signature, exceptional level of service.

"We're absolutely thrilled to begin opening our doors again on 15th June and are incredibly proud of how hard the Ernest Jones and H.Samuel teams have worked to establish new ways of operating to ensure everyone's safety and trust," said Neil Old, Managing Director of Signet Trading Limited. "We look forward to welcoming you back to our stores and helping you celebrate your special moments."

Robust store hygiene standards have been put in place and all colleagues have received training and appropriate personal protective equipment. The company is also limiting the number of customers in stores and offering hand sanitising stations to enhance safety.

Additionally, the company rethought the jewellery try-on experience. All jewellery and watches will be cleaned before and after they are handled. Equipment used includes using antibacterial wipes and ultrasonic cleaning machines, and a new ultraviolet steriliser.

And both H. Samuel and Ernest Jones will be encouraging contactless payments, and offering digital e-receipts on all purchases.

Company Expands Online Personal Shopping Service

May 11th, Ernest Jones launched the online personal shopping service Live Advice that enables store colleagues to serve customers at home through a one-way HD live video feed. By late June, the service will expand to hsamuel.co.uk. Using the technology, the company's UK-based watch and jewellery experts can showcase products, provide demonstrations and offer tailored recommendations on a one-to-one basis. Customers can click on the "Live Advice" button on either brand's website to access personal, live assistance.

"With the introduction of Live Advice, we've also transformed how we bring our digital and in-store shopping experiences together to provide a truly first-class experience for our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us," Old said. "We understand the importance of creating connections for our customers, so we have reimagined the jewellery buying experience since temporarily closing stores to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Live Advice has provided us with a simple and safe way to engage with our customers through a challenging few months, and enabled customers to access the exceptional, trusted advice and 5-star level of personalised service they've come to expect from their favourite jeweller."

The virtual Live Advice service is available 9am to 9pm, seven days a week, and complements existing Live Chat service, which already assists over 3,000 customers a week.

The new functionality has helped accelerate Signet Trading's transformation into an OmniChannel retailer. As H. Samuel and Ernest Jones reopen more stores, customers can now choose how they'd like to engage with the brands, either through a safe in-store experience, a digital experience, or a mix of both. The brands operate a free online delivery service and offer the option to shop online and collect in-store to further reduce the chance of exposure.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewellery. Signet owns and operates two of Britain and Ireland's best-loved jewellery retailers - Ernest Jones and H.Samuel - with stores nationwide. Our People First core value is at the heart of everything we do – from our valued team members and customers to the communities in which we live and serve.

H.Samuel began in 1862 and has grown to become the nation's favourite high street jeweller, alongside Ernest Jones, a specialist in diamonds and watches. Our brands are well known for stocking some of the world's most prestigious watch and jewellery brands including: Omega, Tag Heuer, Breitling, Cartier, Gucci, Michael Kors and Emporio Armani.

See www.ernestjones.co.uk and www.hsamuel.co.uk

