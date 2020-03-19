SignatureCare Emergency Center Announces Readiness for Coronavirus Patients, Distributes Hundreds of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ER Staff

HOUSTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For weeks, SignatureCare Emergency Center has been preparing its emergency room staff throughout Texas to deal with coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, it announced that while we are still short of some critical safety equipment, medical equipment and laboratory tests, we understand that the virus will not wait for our preparedness measures to be complete.

The Houston, TX based company said it has distributed over 200 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to its emergency room personnel in anticipation of COVID-19 patients visiting the ER in the coming days.

"In our preparation to handle COVID-19 cases, we recently placed hundreds of sets of protective equipment in all of our emergency centers. We want to make sure all of our employees are protected as they see patients who may be suffering from the virus," said Dr. Hashibul Hannan, a board-certified emergency room physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center.

"All SignatureCare Emergency Center locations now have a baseline supply of the necessary equipment including gowns, eyewear, masks, boots, and gloves, as we stand strong in the face of this worldwide pandemic," he added.

Dr. Hannan advised Texans to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus adding that while getting this personal protective equipment may prove difficult for families, there are ways around that dilemma.

"Having trouble finding masks in stores or online? There are ways to ensure we are not unknowingly spreading the virus. For instance, we can practice social distancing when we are with friends or out and about in public. We can also cover our noses and mouths with scarves or other pieces of clothing if we can't find masks, or other personal protective equipment," he said.

"Regular surgical masks can serve a purpose during COVID-19, to stop the spread of the disease to other people from the person wearing it. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should wear a surgical mask, which is different from an n95 mask.

Even if you're feeling just fine, you could be an asymptomatic carrier."

"We are encouraging everyone to at least wear surgical masks, to reduce their chances of passing the virus onto their friends, family, and strangers in their communities. While it does not stop the spread of the virus completely, it certainly is better than not wearing a mask and trying to cough into one's sleeve," he added.

Hannan advised the public to practice social distancing as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adding that while it might not be necessary to wear a mask while at home, it is important to wear them when performing essential everyday tasks outside the home.

"People should avoid social gatherings as much as possible but if it is necessary to do so, I recommend wearing masks to protect those around you. Besides working as a barrier to spreading germs, it also works as a deterrent to touching one's face. At home, it may be OK to not wear a mask, however it is important to use it when performing essential tasks such as buying food from the grocery store or visiting a doctor," he said.

