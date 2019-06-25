25.06.2019 18:33:00

Signallamp Health Enrolls 25,000th Patient

SCRANTON, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signallamp Health, Inc., a pioneer in providing dedicated nurse care managers to chronically ill patients, today announced that it has hit major growth milestones in 2019, serving its 25000th patient, and 130th practice. Founded in 2015, the company is experiencing rapid growth serving primary care providers, single and multi-specialty groups, and health systems as their remote care management delivery partner.

Key Signallamp milestones include:

  • 25,000th enrolled patient
  • 2000th active physician
  • 10,000th behavioral health assessment

"There is no shortage of need in our communities to serve chronically ill and vulnerable populations, especially outside of office visits and acute care stays," said Drew Kearney, Signallamp's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We understood when we founded Signallamp that the complexity of patients' health is equally matched by the complications of delivering timely, coordinated care—care that often requires overcoming many barriers in our current delivery model, for patients and providers alike."

More than half (52%) of healthcare leaders believe reimbursements for chronic care are insufficient, and 61% say they lack adequate human resources to support their chronic care efforts.1 To overcome these challenges, Signallamp has built a robust and proven operational model that extends care to providers' patients and contributes to the bottom line, by dedicating remote nurse resources to chronically ill patients.

With a 65 percent enrollment rate for eligible patients and a 75 percent retention rate, Signallamp's success in engaging patients to deliver better health outcomes has reached market leading levels. Results include:

  • 86% of patients better understand and comply with medications.
  • 93% of patients report that they recognize and communicate health issues sooner.
  • 96% report that they value their relationship with their nurse care manager and plan to continue with the Signallamp program over the next year.
  • Achieved a high Net Promoter Score of 70 (127 surveyed patients).

Signallamp also targets appropriate and often untapped sources of care gaps and revenue, helping improve hospitals and health systems' bottom lines, driving success in value-based programs, and increasing MIPS and HEDIS scores.

"We knew going into 2019 that it was going to be a banner year for us, but we've continued to gain momentum in our drive to improve customers' clinical and financial outcomes," said Kearney. "As our business continues to scale, delivering transformed care management to even more organizations and populations, we look forward to hitting the next set of milestones. It's exciting to be at the forefront of such a pivotal part of our patients' and our clients' worlds."

About Signallamp Health
Signallamp Health is a care management company that works as an extension of a physician's practice by providing dedicated nursing resources to chronically ill patients while tailoring their approach to physicians' workflow within your existing EHRs. For patients, Signallamp Health builds on their trusted physician relationship to enhance patient care, engage the patient in their own good health, and deliver better health outcomes. For physicians, Signallamp is targeting untapped sources of revenue, driving ancillary services, and helping healthcare organizations prepare for risk and value-based reimbursement. Learn more at: www.signallamphealth.com

1 Relationships: The Key to Better Chronic Care. http://www.signallamphealth.com/relationships-the-key-to-better-chronic-care/

Media Contact
Vanessa Ulrich
(410) 534.1161
vulrich@sage-growth.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signallamp-health-enrolls-25-000th-patient-300874525.html

SOURCE Signallamp Health

