Signal Partners Announces Pat Muise To Lead Retail/Consumer Practice

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Partners, a nationwide search firm serving private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, today announced that Patricia (Pat) Muise has joined as a Partner in the firm's Santa Monica, CA, headquarters.

"Pat's superpower is helping PE sponsors and CEOs navigate the rapid innovation taking place in the consumer and retail sectors. She knows how to identify and recruit the talent required to drive innovation and help leading brands and retailers create new and powerful experiences for consumers. She is a recognized and trusted partner with a history of helping breakout companies," said Tim Smith, Co-Founder at Signal Partners.

Ms. Muise has over twenty years of retained executive search experience specializing in CPG, direct-to-consumer, wholesale and retail sectors. She has recruited executives to Drybar, Dollar Shave Club, TOMS, and Guitar Center, among others. Prior to Signal Partners, she was a Senior Client Partner in the Consumer Practice of Korn Ferry International, based in Los Angeles.

Earlier in her career, Pat was an operating executive in the retail and hospitality sectors with Federated, Marriott, and Universal Studios. She was also one of the founders of venture-backed specialty retailer, The Sweet Factory.

Ms. Muise earned a Bachelor of Arts in Opera from the Hartt School, University of Hartford, as well as a Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

About Signal Partners:

Signal Partners is a nationwide search firm addressing the talent needs of growth- and private equity-backed companies across multiple sectors. The firm drives a custom, high velocity process for C-Level and critical non-executive positions alike. For more information, please visit www.signalpartners.com

Contact: Tim Smith, tim@signalpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signal-partners-announces-pat-muise-to-lead-retailconsumer-practice-300887066.html

SOURCE Signal Partners