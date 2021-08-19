Sigmoid named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

|
19.08.2021 17:10:00
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmoid, a leading data engineering and AI solutions firm, today announced that it ranked 22nd in the San Francisco metro region and 528th overall on the Inc. 5000 ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.
"We're honored to be part of Inc. magazine's prestigious list. We attribute our incredible growth to our exceptionally talented team who have helped us achieve business resilience during the changing business dynamics and are dedicated to provide world-class data solutions to our clients. I would also like to thank our clients for trusting us to be their strategic data partner," said Lokesh Anand, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigmoid.
Sigmoid's clients include Fortune 500 companies across CPG, retail, BFSI, and technology sectors, who have leveraged their innovations across specialized areas such as multi-touch attribution, MLOps, cloud data warehouse, supply chain analytics and many more.
"Through our in-house L&D university- Takshashila, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge data solutions to our clients by investing in people, technology and data infrastructures. Year-over-year we are seeing an exponential rise in data engineering, ML and open-source innovation, and we will continue to be at the forefront of this tide," added Lokesh.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled. Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Sigmoid
Sigmoid enables business transformation using data and analytics, leveraging real-time decisions through insights, by building modern data architectures using cloud and open source. Some of the world's largest data producers are engaging with Sigmoid to solve complex business problems. Sigmoid brings deep expertise in data engineering, artificial intelligence, and DataOps. Learn more at www.sigmoid.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Name - Raghavendra Singh
Email Address - raghavendra@sigmoid.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigmoid-named-to-the-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-america-301359057.html
SOURCE Sigmoid
