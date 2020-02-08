Sigmetrix To Sponsor 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020 in Nashville, TN

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, global experts in enabling better products through mechanical variation management, today announced that it will sponsor 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020, being held February 9-12, 2020 at the Music City Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

3DEXPERIENCE World brings together designers, engineers, managers, and partners to discuss ideas, trends, and the technology shaping the future of product design. The Sigmetrix team will be at booth 302 in the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground to demonstrate their solutions for mechanical variation management and discuss their broad scope of GD&T and MBD Training options. Rahman Jones, Application Engineer, will present 'Are you getting the full benefit of MBD?' in the Certified Partner Theater on Monday evening at 6:30.

As a SOLIDWORKS Certified Gold product, CETOL 6σ for SOLIDWORKS couples the power and functionality of SOLIDWORKS's parametric design capabilities with Sigmetrix' precise calculations and advanced mathematical technologies. Users can utilize seamless integration, complete with full model associativity, to visualize the potential impact that tolerance changes will have on their overall assembly. This single-window integration of CETOL 6σ with SOLIDWORKS allows users to analyze and improve their designs faster than ever, and because changes made to the tolerances automatically update the CAD data they can be assured their improvements are correctly incorporated within the design definition and hence the final product.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring this inaugural year of 3DEXPERIENCE World. Sigmetrix is proud to be a partner of SOLIDWORKS for over 10 years, and to have CETOL 6σ for SOLIDWORKS named as a Certified Gold Product," says James Stoddard, President of Sigmetrix. "Companies are under ever-increasing pressure to improve quality, shorten time-to-market, and reduce product costs. The integration we provide between CETOL 6σ and SOLIDWORKS accelerates the design to manufacturing cycle, allowing more robust products to hit the market sooner at reduced cost."

"Engineers need the type of functionality that Sigmetrix delivers. This is why Dassault Systèmes works closely with Sigmetrix.They have a strong reputation in the industry for delivering the mechanical variation solutions design engineers need," said Nick Iwaskow, Director, Alliances & Partnerships, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. "It is all about innovation and successful product development. CETOL 6σ and SOLIDWORKS give engineers the tools and productivity to achieve that goal."

In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ, Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions that help users achieve robust designs through variation management and the correct application of GD&T. They offer an array of software and training solutions including:



CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6

EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly

Training on a variety of topics including GD&T, tolerance analysis, dimensional management, and MBD / MBE

Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix is a global provider of comprehensive, easy-to-use software solutions that help users design better products through mechanical variation management. With over 25 years of research and development, Sigmetrix solutions eliminate the error between as-designed assemblies and as-produced products. For more information, visit their website at http://www.sigmetrix.com.

SOLIDWORKS is a registered trademark of Dassault Systèmes in the US and other countries. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

