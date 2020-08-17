SightMD Announces Strategic Partnership with Larry P. Berstein, M.D., F.A.A.O.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a multi-specialty ophthalmology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Larry P. Berstein, M.D., F.A.A.O., a Nassau County-based ophthalmologist. Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for SightMD, will also serve Dr. Berstein in all administrative matters. The acquisition represents SightMD's first office in Plainview, with Dr. Berstein bringing 35+ years of ophthalmic experience to SightMD's growing team of over 80 providers and 39 convenient locations in the greater tri-state area.

SightMD has continued to serve the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commitment and dedication to our patients have never been interrupted. SightMD continues to expand and look for additional practices and doctors that align with our values and patient-first mindset.

Dr. Berstein graduated from Boston University. He went on to complete both his Internship in Internal Medicine and Residency in Ophthalmology at Montefiore Hospital & Medical Center (Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals) where he was Chief Resident in Ophthalmology from 1981-1982. Dr. Berstein is a former Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He has held appointments as Chief of Ophthalmology, President of the Medical Staff, and was a Member of the Board of Directors at Plainview Hospital (now part of Northwell Health).

"As we continue to expand our practice, we're fortunate to be able to welcome a physician with the skill and reputation of Dr. Berstein to our growing SightMD family," said Jeffrey Martin, M.D., a Co-Founder and CEO of SightMD. "Dr. Berstein has built a legacy of superior patient care and is very well known in the Nassau County ophthalmology community. He has always been on the forefront of our specialty's patient care advancements and we could not be more excited to partner with him at his Plainview office."

Dr. Berstein added, "I joined SightMD because I wanted to be affiliated with the patient-centric quality of care and level of excellence that SightMD stands for and has demonstrated in the community; always putting patients first and striving to meet their needs and improve their quality of life. This belief system is in line with mine and is how I have practiced ophthalmology my entire career, which is why I knew it would be a great fit. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced why I wanted to join the SightMD family. The resilience and commitment shown by everyone at SightMD made me 100% confident in my choice."

Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners, added, "Sight Growth Partners continues to be committed to its mission of easing the administrative burden of physicians so they can focus on the patients. Despite the challenges faced by our community and the nation due to COVID-19, we continue to partner with and empower blue-chip providers like Dr. Berstein."

Dr. Berstein will continue to care for his patients at the same Plainview office. With this partnership, Dr. Berstein's patients and the community in central Nassau County will have access to seamless care at all of SightMD's office locations throughout Long Island, Westchester and New York City. Dr. Berstein's new affiliation with SightMD brings his patients and the community new services including, laser cataract surgery, LASIK laser vision correction, pediatric ophthalmology, facial cosmetic and reconstructive eye surgery, audiology, refractive surgery, glaucoma management, retinal and diabetic eye disease treatment and advanced cataract care. SightMD's strategic partnership with Dr. Berstein represents the twelfth practice to join the Company since Sight Growth Partners partnered with Chicago Pacific Founders in September 2018.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 60 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 39 locations across downstate New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. For more information about SightMD, please visit http://www.sightmd.com ###

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is a leading management services organization serving the ophthalmology sector. It has over 100 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, human resources and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com. ###

SOURCE SightMD