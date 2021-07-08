SMI 11’925 -1.3%  SPI 15’344 -1.3%  Dow 34’360 -0.9%  DAX 15’421 -1.7%  Euro 1.0845 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’992 -2.1%  Gold 1’799 -0.3%  Bitcoin 30’047 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9162 -1.0%  Öl 74.2 1.2% 

08.07.2021 21:01:00

Sight Machine recognized as a finalist for 2021 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Sight Machine Inc.)

Sight Machine's manufacturing productivity platform offers a single data foundation to improve profitability, productivity and sustainability. Sight Machine and Microsoft are working together across a variety of discrete and process industries, helping companies scale transformation on Azure across as many as dozens of plants within single firms.

"Sight Machine embraces Microsoft's focus on open, standardized data and partnership as the foundational elements for true transformation, both at plants and across value chains," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Together with Microsoft and its many strong partners, we look forward to helping manufacturers unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Sight Machine was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in manufacturing.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer." 

About Sight Machine
Sight Machine drives rapid increases in manufacturing productivity. Our manufacturing productivity platform delivers real outcomes in efficiency, quality and sustainability. Manufacturers that deploy Sight Machine's software empower teams to better collaborate, innovate and accelerate their journey of continuous productivity improvement. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sight-machine-recognized-as-a-finalist-for-2021-microsoft-manufacturing-partner-of-the-year-301327775.html

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

