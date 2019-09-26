26.09.2019 14:18:00

Sight Machine Announces Keith Hartley As Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the industry's leading digital manufacturing platform, today announced enterprise software sales veteran Keith Hartley joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position. A former senior sales executive at GE Digital's ServiceMax and Oracle Corporation, Hartley is responsible for all revenue and go-to-market functions of Sight Machine, focusing on enterprise-level sales engagements with the world's largest manufacturers.

(PRNewsfoto/Sight Machine Inc.)

Sight Machine's platform enables enterprise manufacturers to make better, faster decisions that increase productivity, quality and profits. After raising more than $30 million in Series C venture capital, Sight Machine is rapidly building its technology, sales and customer support capabilities.

"By delivering unprecedented results, Sight Machine has grown beyond single-factory engagements to multi-plant, multi-year relationships that enable improvement across portfolios of manufacturing facilities," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Keith joins the company during a chapter of rapid growth. His expertise in bringing enterprise-level SaaS solutions to global manufacturers will offer invaluable support to our customers as they engage in ambitious transformations."

Just prior to joining Sight Machine, Keith was SVP of Sales and led the Americas selling organization at ServiceMax, a SaaS solution for managing global field service organizations of people who install, maintain, and repair machines across various industries.

Previously, Keith served as Oracle's Vice President, Americas HCM Cloud Sales, where he led the sales team responsible for selling the Oracle HCM Cloud portfolio into the largest, most strategic accounts in North America.

"I'm excited to be joining the Sight Machine team to help deliver on the power of digital transformation for the world's leading manufacturers," Hartley said. "While the power of cloud computing and analytics technology has permeated many markets, the manufacturing sector has been vastly underserved. Sight Machine has brought to these manufacturers a proven, hardened technology platform that allows them to profitably thrive in the digital manufacturing era."

About Sight Machine
Sight Machine is powering the digital transformation of manufacturing, used by Global 500 companies to make better, faster decisions about their operations. Sight Machine's analytics platform, purpose-built for discrete and process manufacturing, uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to help address critical challenges in quality and productivity throughout the enterprise. Sight Machine is optimized to run on the major cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and AWS. For more information, please visit www.sightmachine.com.

Sight Machine media contact:
Media@sightmachine.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sight-machine-announces-keith-hartley-as-chief-revenue-officer-300925845.html

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Drei technische Konsequenzen
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche
Philip Morris-Aktie steigt, Altria-Papier dreht ins Minus: Fusionsgespräche gescheitert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitet sich der DAX vor. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB