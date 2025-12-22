Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 16:07:08

Sifco Q4 Loss Narrows, Shares Up

SIFCO Industries
6.46 USD -7.58%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) are gaining on Monday, after announcing a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, on reduced loss from continuing operations and improved sales, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss narrowed to $429K or $0.08 per share, from loss of $443K or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

Loss from continuing operations were $491K, while it was loss of $1.407 million a year ago.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 5 percent to $22.81 million from $21.67 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $6.78, up 0.13 points or 1.96 percent. On Friday, SIF had closed at $6.64.

