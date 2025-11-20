Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’535 0.0%  SPI 17’242 0.1%  Dow 46’139 0.1%  DAX 23’338 0.8%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’577 0.6%  Gold 4’068 -0.3%  Bitcoin 74’159 0.7%  Dollar 0.8076 0.2%  Öl 64.1 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
TRATON-Aktie leichter: MAN plant umfassenden Stellenabbau und Produktionsverlagerung
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Mittag am Kryptomarkt
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
BNP Paribas-Aktie springt an: Höherer Kapitalpuffer in Planung
Suche...
eToro entdecken
20.11.2025 12:49:03

Siemens Energy To Launch EUR 6 Bln Share Buyback Program Through 2028

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY, ENR.DE), a German energy technology company, on Thursday said it plans to repurchase up to 6 billion euros of its own shares by the end of fiscal 2028 as part of its long-term capital allocation strategy.

The company said the buyback program is intended to enhance shareholder value while supporting its broader financial framework.

The company serves as the guarantor for the bonds with ISINs XS2601458602 and XS2601459162.

Siemens Energy is currently trading 6.10% higher at EUR 115.60 on the XETRA.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ KLA-Tencor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:39 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
11:30 Talfahrt fürs Erste beendet
10:27 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Keine Freudensprünge/adidas/Zalando – Gemeinsam im Formtief
09:59 Marktüberblick: Gute Stimmung dank NVIDIA
19.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Applied Materials, Howmet Aerospace & KLA-Tencor mit François Bloch
18.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’089.93 19.43 SXBBOU
Short 13’374.02 13.47 QIUBSU
Short 13’852.82 8.86 SJVBHU
SMI-Kurs: 12’534.57 20.11.2025 12:56:05
Long 12’063.51 19.89 SZEBLU
Long 11’789.75 13.92 SQOB2U
Long 11’297.48 8.98 B45S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
NVIDIA-Aktie profitiert: Gewinn und Umsatz klettern weiter kräftig
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen

Top-Rankings

Bridgewaters Q3-Umbau: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus
Portfolio-Überblick
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:00 ROUNDUP: Siemens Energy kündigt Aktienrückkäufe an - Kurssprung
12:52 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Deutsche KI-Hoffnungen dank Nvidia im Aufwind
12:51 ROUNDUP: Beschäftigung in Autobranche auf Tief seit 2011 - MAN streicht Jobs
12:44 WDH: Ukraine und Russland tauschen erneut Soldatenleichen aus
12:35 kraine und Russland tauschen erneut Soldatenleichen aus
12:31 ROUNDUP: Weimer trennt sich vorläufig von Verlagsanteilen
12:31 IAEA-Gremium: Iran muss weitreichende Inspektionen erlauben
12:29 Spritpreis-Erhöhungen nur alle drei Stunden?
12:27 TRATON-Aktie im Minus: MAN baut tausende Stellen in Deutschland ab
12:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Renk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 90 Euro