Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’142 0.0%  SPI 18’189 -0.2%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’933 0.1%  Euro 0.9232 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’958 0.2%  Gold 5’011 0.6%  Bitcoin 68’460 1.7%  Dollar 0.7772 0.3%  Öl 65.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156Richemont21048333Kuros32581411
Top News
Erste Schätzungen: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Erste Schätzungen: T-Mobile US stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Erste Schätzungen: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Erste Schätzungen: McDonalds legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Erste Schätzungen: voestalpine stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
27.01.2026 06:30:05

Siegfried to acquire high-quality small molecules drug substance capacity in the US

Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Siegfried to acquire high-quality small molecules drug substance capacity in the US

27-Jan-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
Zofingen, January 27, 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, has signed binding agreements with an affiliate of SK Capital Partners to acquire the drug substance business of the Noramco Group and Extractas Bioscience. The acquired businesses include three high-quality small molecules drug substances sites with approximately 400 employees:

  • Noramco, a large, commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware (US)
  • Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility located in Athens, Georgia (US)
  • Extractas Bioscience, a leading manufacturer of purified products based in Westbury, Tasmania (AU)

The acquisition marks another important milestone in the execution of Siegfried’s EVOLVE+ strategy, expanding the company’s presence and capacity in the US, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market.

Siegfried plans to expand its fast-growing exclusive synthesis business in the US by optimizing its controlled substance capacity across the newly acquired Wilmington site and its nearby Pennsville site. Combined with the early-phase development capabilities of Purisys and the extraction expertise of Extractas Bioscience, the acquisition strengthens Siegfried’s integrated offering to its customers and provides a strong foundation for accelerating growth and improving profitability.

Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: “This transaction marks a decisive next step in the execution of our EVOLVE+ strategy and is aligned with our highly selective, disciplined value accretive approach to M&A. By adding exceptional US-based capabilities, we will become even more attractive to both existing and new customers, creating new opportunities to accelerate profitable growth. The combined capacity and expertise of the three sites strengthen our position as a leading CDMO for small-molecule drug substances, and I look forward to fully realizing this value together with our new colleagues.”  

The valuation of the acquired business is below 10 times Enterprise Value / EBITDA. Given Siegfried's strong balance sheet, the acquisition will be financed through existing and new debt instruments. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close later this year.

  • Siegfried signed binding agreements to acquire three drug substance sites in the US and Australia
  • Transaction adds highly demanded US-based manufacturing capacity and expands Siegfried’s position in key growth segments
  • Value accretive acquisition advances EVOLVE+ strategy and supports long-term profitable growth
Contact  
   
Financial analysts: Media:
Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli
Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
   
Siegfried Holding AG  
Untere Bruehlstrasse 4  
CH-4800 Zofingen  

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). 

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.

expect more
 

Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen, Switzerland

+41 62 746 11 11
info@siegfried.ch
www.siegfried.ch


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 62 746 11 11
E-mail: info@siegfried.ch
Internet: https://www.siegfried.ch
ISIN: CH1429326825
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2266092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2266092  27-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

26.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zollfrieden, Goldrausch und Fed im Fokus
26.01.26 Marktüberblick: Yen wertet auf – Gold erstmals über 5.000 USD
26.01.26 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
26.01.26 Erholung bereits wieder verpufft
23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’708.56 19.19 SFIBXU
Short 13’979.92 13.69 BSUSOU
Short 14’488.33 8.94 SA6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’142.02 26.01.2026 17:31:19
Long 12’619.39 19.92 SYWB0U
Long 12’343.68 13.99 SRZBNU
Long 11’803.24 8.94 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Vormittag in Rot
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall schiebt sich am Montagvormittag vor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend in Rot
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von Nestlé
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA gewinnt am Montagnachmittag an Fahrt
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Jefferies & Company Inc.
BACHEM Aktie News: BACHEM gewinnt am Montagmittag kräftig
Revolution-Aktie mit Einbruch - Doch keine Milliardendübernahme durch Merck & Co.

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:34 ROUNDUP: Auftakt für die Zuerst-zum-Hausarzt-Reform
06:34 ROUNDUP: Sozialstaat soll bürgernäher werden
06:34 ROUNDUP/Alle Geiselleichen übergeben: Wie geht es in Gaza weiter?
06:34 ROUNDUP/Trump: Der Iran möchte einen Deal - 'Armada' in der Region
06:34 ROUNDUP: Trump erhöht Zölle für Südkorea auf 25 Prozent
06:34 ROUNDUP: Trump deutet Umschwenken in Minneapolis an
06:34 Fila-Mutter Anta steigt bei Puma ein - Chinesischer Konzern übernimmt 29 Prozent
06:32 Gutachten: Änderungen bei Pflanzenschutzmitteln rechtswidrig
06:32 Erneute Warnstreiks an NRW-Unikliniken - danach an allen Schulen
06:31 Schattenwirtschaft wächst auf über 500 Milliarden Euro