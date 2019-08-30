30.08.2019 19:14:00

SidePak™ Personal Aerosol Monitor AM520i Named 2019 Product of the Year

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TSI is excited to announce the SidePak™ Personal Aerosol Monitor AM520i won a Product of the Year honor from Occupational Health & Safety magazine. OH&S and an independent panel of judges recognized the SidePak AM520i as the 2019 Product of the Year for Confined Space Safety. The award program honors health and safety manufacturers whose new products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve workplace safety.

TSI's SidePak AM520i is the smallest and lightest real-time personal exposure monitor on the global market certified for intrinsically safe design in confined spaces, underground mines, and volatile or potentially explosive environments. The instrument combines real-time dust monitoring with IECEx/ATEX/CSA and now SIMTARS certifications for use in environments around the world requiring intrinsically safe instruments.

"The AM520i is a game-changer for many of our customers who have had few options for a small personal dust monitor with the level of intrinsically safe certifications this product has achieved," said Kevin Chase, TSI Global Product Manager for Health & Safety. "Confined space is a key application for monitoring respirable dust where intrinsically safe instruments are required. We are grateful for this recognition and proud to offer a real-time respirable particle exposure monitor that helps protects workers on the job in challenging and volatile environments."

OH&S plans to recognize 2019 Product of the Year winners in their November/December issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine. To see 2019's Product of the Year winners in all categories, visit the OH&S 2019 New Product of the Year Award  page online. All eligible products made their debut to the market between July 2018, and July 2019.

About TSI Incorporated
TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying, and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world.

Media contact:
Polly Jennings
TSI
651-490-2741
http://www.tsi.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sidepak-personal-aerosol-monitor-am520i-named-2019-product-of-the-year-300909813.html

SOURCE TSI

