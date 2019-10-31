SideChef Announces Integration with Samsung's Bixby to Provide Intelligent Access to Voice-Activated, Step-by-Step Video Recipes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef, the all-in-one home cooking platform, launched an integration with Samsung's intelligence platform, Bixby. Samsung users can now leverage SideChef functionality through conversational voice commands, making the home cooking process even more seamless and convenient, from recipe discovery to plating. SideChef makes use of Bixby Views and is the first partner to offer short-form video clips within their capsule.

SideChef through Bixby will feature a complete suite of voice-activated functionality, including the ability to search for and filter through more than 15,000 recipes. Users can hone in on the exact recipe they would like by adding natural language constraints, such as dietary restriction, cuisine type, and even specific ingredients. Once a recipe is selected, SideChef provides video instruction through Bixby to guide home cooks through the entire recipe preparation process, from start to finish.

Consumers can find SideChef in Bixby Marketplace, where they can add the capsule to enhance their Bixby experience. Samsung launched Bixby Marketplace earlier this year to help consumers discover new ways Bixby can work with them to get things done more quickly and easily.

"This integration with Bixby is a natural evolution of the SideChef platform, one that allows consumers to enjoy our vision of making cooking universally easy and enjoyable, regardless of what tools home cooks have at their disposal," said Kevin Yu, CEO of SideChef. "We worked closely with Samsung to build an effortless experience for discovering a recipe. Users can simply ask for a lasagna recipe and then ask to filter for vegetarian recipes and they'll find exactly what they're looking for and get assistance preparing it."

This latest collaboration further extends the smart cooking ecosystem for home chefs.

SideChef, which has been available via iOS and Android for some time, is now natively available for English-language users of Bixby-enabled mobile devices in the U.S. In the future, SideChef and Bixby will continue to add new functionality and device support to further elevate the home cooking experience.

SideChef is a leader in the smart kitchen technology space, with existing partnerships and integrations with the food industry's top chefs, bloggers, and leading appliance brands.

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 15,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation of cooking practices with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017', inspiring the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens globally. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com .

