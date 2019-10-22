+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Sichuan Initiates Establishment of the Culture and Tourism Alliance for International Sister Cities

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, at the 2019 Belt and Road Forum for Cooperation and Development of Sichuan International Friendship Cities & Forum on Culture and Tourism was launched in Chengdu. As Sichuan province looks to expand its presence abroad, joining other international cities and provinces will help bring more attention to the province and provide more opportunities for inbound tourism.

2019 Belt and Road Forum for Cooperation and Development of Sichuan International Friendship Cities & Forum on Culture and Tourism

The event was jointly sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Foreign Affairs Office of Sichuan Province, and the Sichuan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Initiated at the forum, the Culture and Tourism Alliance for International Sister Cities follows the theme of "open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win result" and the principle of "joint discussion, development and sharing" and will strengthen the exchange and cooperation in culture and tourism between Sichuan and its international sister provinces, between cities in the province and their international sister cities.

This forum was held as a special parallel session of the 2019 Belt and Road Forum for Cooperation and Development of Sichuan International Friendship Cities. It attracted 10 provincial governors and 52 foreign guests from 16 sister cities. Yang Xingping, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Sichuan Province, attended the forum and delivered a speech. He indicated, Sichuan would like to further strengthen cooperation and close connections with international sister cities, actively participate in the Culture and Tourism Alliance for International Sister Cities, jointly share the development dividends and promote the friendly relationship to a new height. Dai Yunkang, Director of Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, introduced Sichuan's culture and tourism. Representatives from 13 international sister cities of Nepal, Tanzania, Thailand, Czech Republic, South Africa and France relatively introduced their local culture and tourism.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sichuan-initiates-establishment-of-the-culture-and-tourism-alliance-for-international-sister-cities-300942574.html

SOURCE Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

