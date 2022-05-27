Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
28.05.2022 01:24:00

SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore Announces Departure after 13 years of Service

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving nearly 14 years as commissioner of the SIAC, Gregory Moore has announced today that he will be departing the league at the end of June, 2022. As the longest tenured full-time Commissioner in the 108-year history of the conference, Commissioner Moore assumed responsibility of SIAC when the league was grappling with unprecedented fiscal challenges. During his tenure, Commissioner Moore confronted these challenges with intelligence, integrity, and entrepreneurial skill, while increasing league revenue by 450%, improving SIAC partnership revenue by 800%, and negotiating multi-year partnerships with companies such as the Coca-Cola Company, Nike, The Home Depot, GEICO, Cricket Wireless, UBS, TIAA, Academy Sports, the Google Foundation, Georgia Power, and Toyota among others.

Commissioner Gregory Moore

NCAA commissioner departs after almost 14 years of service.Commissioner Moore's additional accomplishments include:

• Increased top-line league revenue from $500,000 to more than $2m annually.
• Added five new member institutions to the SIAC.
• Distributed nearly $1m in cash to SIAC member schools in 2021 alone.
• Cultivated largest reserve fund in league history and established SIAC's first securities brokerage account.
• Expanded SIAC banking relationships to include three of the largest African-American community banks within the SIAC footprint (Tri-State Bank of Memphis, First Liberty Bank of Tuskegee, and Citizen's Trust Bank of Atlanta).
• Negotiated seven-figure six-year ESPN media rights agreement – among the largest in NCAA DII history.
• Negotiated first single source league-wide website licensing agreement (SIDEARM Sports) in NCAA history. 
• Partnered with the Google Foundation to create 11 separate digital student recruitment platforms targeting secondary school students in Africa, Latin-America, India, China, Brazil and throughout the Caribbean.
• First NCAA Conference to provide all woman crew opportunity to officiate a college football game.
• Partnered with SME to complete a comprehensive rebrand of the SIAC.
• Partnered with NBPA and the SWAC to improve and enhance the number NBA Players provided college basketball head coaching opportunities.
• Partnered with the NFL to cultivate and enlarge its officiating recruiting pipelines.
• Launched historic men's volleyball initiative with the support of $1m grant from First Point Volleyball Foundation.
• Testified before the New Jersey State Legislature in connection with the Fair Play Act (New Jersey's NIL law).
• Three-year attendee at the Sport Business Journal's annual invitation only Thought Leaders Conference.
• SIAC initiatives have been featured or profiled by numerous media outlets including, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Sports Business Journal, CBS, CNN, ESPN, Washington Post, Revolt TV, USA Today, NY Times, among others. 

Commissioner Gregory Moore, Esq.  Statement:

"My service as commissioner of the SIAC was among the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am indebted to every President for whom I have served. This was not an easy decision – particularly in light of the very successful year that the SIAC recently enjoyed. I am committed to work with the SIAC to help ensure a smooth transition."

Statement from Dr. Paul Jones, President of Fort Valley State University & Chair of the SIAC Presidents Council:

"Commissioner Moore has helped transform our league to one of the top Division II Conferences in the country. While he will be deeply missed, his ability to cultivate corporate and philanthropic support for the conference will be felt for years to come. We wish him well as he moves to the next phase of his career."

Statement from Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President of Allen University & Vice-Chair of the SIAC Presidents Council:

"Commissioner Moore was the perfect person for the time and place when selected 13-years ago. The SIAC has benefited from his talent, drive, and commitment to the conference and the institutions that comprise it. We wish him Godspeed and a hardy thank you."

Statement from Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President of Benedict College, Secretary of the SIAC Presidents Council & Member of NCAA Presidents Council:

"Commissioner Moore has done an exemplary job. Under his leadership, the SIAC has evolved into one of the most competitive and highly sought after Division II leagues in the country. We thank him for his service and wish him well as he returns to the practice of law."

Statement from Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, President of LeMoyne-Owen College & Member of the Executive Committee of the SIAC Presidents Council:

"Commissioner Moore's impact on the Conference will be seen long after his departure. His advocacy and skilled leadership have benefited many students and institutions and has positioned the SIAC for continued prominence. Many thanks for a job well done!"

Statement from Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of Clark Atlanta University, Member of the Executive Committee of the SIAC Presidents Council:

"Since my initial encounter with Commissioner Moore in connection with the SIAC selection process nearly 14 years ago, I have consistently remained impressed by his vision, integrity and commitment to excellence. I wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors."

About Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference consisting primarily of historically black colleges and universities ("HBCUs") headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College, and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous seven-state footprint (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siac-commissioner-gregory-moore-announces-departure-after-13-years-of-service-301556987.html

SOURCE Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

