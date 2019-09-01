01.09.2019 18:57:00

Shutting the bedroom door could save your roof during a hurricane, IBHS says

RICHBURG, S.C., Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shut the interior doors. Protect windows, doors, and the garage door. Clean up the yard. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS®) offers simple precautions home and business owners can take to reduce stress on the roof and reduce avoidable hurricane damage.

Rigorous scientific wind testing on a full-scale 1,400-square-foot single-story home at the IBHS Research Center reveals that closing interior doors helps compartmentalize the pressure inside a home into smaller areas, reducing the force on the roof by as much as 30%, which gives the roof a better chance of staying intact.

As Hurricane Dorian nears the southeast coast, residents are urged to listen to local officials, heed all evacuation orders, and, where time allows, take last minute precautions to reduce the impact of wind on homes and businesses. With the uncertainty in Hurricane Dorian's track, residents are reminded it is better to be prepared as small changes in the path can have big impacts for coastal residents.

High winds, including those possible with Hurricane Dorian, make homes vulnerable to intense pressure and to dangerous flying debris that can puncture a hole in the home's windows or walls.

"It's not uncommon for me to be told 80-85% of catastrophic losses for residential homes start with damage to the roof," says Roy Wright, President and CEO of IBHS. "Reduce the chance for damage to your roof by closing all the interior doors to compartmentalize pressure in the event wind finds a way into a home through a broken window, compromised garage door, or other opening. Once inside, wind can create strong upward pressure on the roof that will try to pop the roof off. Closing the doors contains Mother Nature's fury, reduces the upward pressure on the roof, and gives you a better chance of keeping the roof on."

For other simple yet valuable steps to better protect your home or business, reduce damage, and ease any claims process, visit disastersafety.org/hurricane.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) 
The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutting-the-bedroom-door-could-save-your-roof-during-a-hurricane-ibhs-says-300910099.html

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Wette in Höhe von 100'000 US-Dollar: Wird Ripple den Bitcoin outperformen?
Hier hebt Tesla plötzlich die Preise für seine Autos an
KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
"Once in a lifetime"-Preise: Bitcoin & Co. wegen AWS-Problemen mit ungewöhnlichen Kursen
Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
August 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Merkel: Kompromisse für Zusammenhalt der Gesellschaft nötig
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Geschäfte mit PCs und Cloud-Diensten bringen Dell in Q2 voran - Dell-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB