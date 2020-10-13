Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
ShowSpan and EventsPass Partner for the Long-Term

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an introduction marked by plaudits and excitement, EventsPassTM has signed a multi-year agreement to be THE ticketing partner for ShowSpan, a leading Michigan-based consumer show organizer. EventsPassTM will provide contactless visitor ticketing and registration services to all ShowSpan events, as well as offering LeadGen, the real-time lead data capture tool, to exhibitors at select expos.

Despite initially proposing partnering with EventsPassTM on seven events, ShowSpan's trust in the advantages the technology has meant 13 events will now make use of the platform. This expansion of the partnership demonstrates the advantages that providing trackable return on investment, data tracking, and Covid-Safe contactless ticketing and data capture offers to US event planners.

The EventsPassTM platform and tools were introduced to the US events market in early 2020, expanding it's reach in March with the ShowSpan's West Michigan Home and Garden Show and Lansing Home and Garden Show, the second of which was cancelled on opening day due to Covid-19. Despite this setback, ShowSpan was so impressed with the EventsPassTM team and technology that they did not hesitate in continuing the relationship.

"EventsPass provided us with technology that blew us away. It offers us and our vendors and sponsors results that we have never been able to see before. Not only that, but the service and support offered by the team at EventsPass was second to none, and we cannot wait to have them on site with us in the coming years", said Mike Wilbraham, ShowSpan Vice President and Show Producer.

Under the partnership, EventsPassTM will provide ShowSpan with:

  • Flexible and contactless online ticketing, utilizing promo codes and real-time reporting to drive higher sales volumes and insights.
  • CheckIn, the EventsPassTM app to scan and validate tickets at entry and to secure specific show areas based on ticket types.
  • LeadGen, a seamless on-site data-capture system that is fully integrated with EventsPass ticketing, driving more data to organizers, exhibitors, and sponsors.
  • Automated communications, sending emails or SMS to visitors based on their behavior and needs.

Bringing new technologies designed by event planners for event planners to the market is an exciting endeavor, says Stewart Buchanan, EventsPassTM CEO, "Developing EventsPassTM has been a passion project for me, and to see how we help our client-partners just goes to show that we have been on the right path. We cannot wait to see how our innovative tech and capabilities will help event organizers, sponsors, and exhibitors ramp up their return-on-investment."

www.eventspass.info 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/showspan-and-eventspass-partner-for-the-long-term-301150631.html

SOURCE EventsPass

