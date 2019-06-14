Showcasing your Pioneering Innovations, Inspiring the Construction and Engineering World

HONG KONG, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing innovative technology as the way forward for the construction industry, in this coming winter, the first Construction Innovation Expo 2019 (CIExpo) brings together the most exciting speakers, products and innovations in the industry introducing new insights into the latest construction technology trends.

Co-organised by the Development Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Center of Science and Technology Industrial Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China and the Construction Industry Council, CIExpo will run from 17 December to 20 December at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Shaping the Future of Construction

Featuring 100 booths with the four key themes of "offsite construction", "Mechanised Construction", "Digital Construction" and "Advanced Materials and Technologies", the CIExpo will provide an excellent sharing and matching platform for 8,000+ visitors and 100+ exhibitors from all over the world with the vision to promote innovative and advanced construction design methods, devices, processes, materials, systems and applications. International conferences with topics on "Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA), Robotics and Automation", "Building Information Modeling (BIM)", "Modular Integrated Construction (MiC)", as well as construction technical tours will be held during the CIExpo, gathering professionals from local to international level to exchange expertise. Join us and reserve your booth now: www.cic.hk

Calling all Innovators

In addition, the CICConstruction Innovation Award2019 is now taking submissions and the total prize of the award is HK$2,400,00. The Construction Industry Council has been organising this Award on a biennial basis since 2015, aiming to spearhead the development, promotion and implementation of new construction materials, methods, technologies for enhancing the competitiveness of the construction industry. Nowadays firms in the construction industry are increasingly reliant upon creative ideas and innovative solutions to deliver projects in an efficient, safe and green manner, therefore, "productivity", "safety" and "sustainability" are the three areas in focus for the Award. Members of the construction industry are invited to apply before the deadline on 28 June (http://innovationaward.cic.hk). The Award Presentation Ceremony with technical seminars will be held on 18 December during the CIExpo.

Co-creating a new era of the construction industry with us.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181004/2257607-1LOGO-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190614/2496883-1

SOURCE Construction Industry Council