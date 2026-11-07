Show Me The Money: Xencor (XNCR) Delivers Triple-Digit Gains, With XENITH-UC Poised For The Next Act

(RTTNews) - Shares of Xencor Inc. (XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering engineered antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, have had a remarkable run so far this year as its clinical pipeline gathers pace and the promise of scientific advances draws investor attention.

The company's clinical drug candidates are based on its proprietary XmAb protein engineering platform.

XmAb protein engineering platform fine-tunes antibodies by making small, precise changes to their Fc domain - the stem of the structure that is responsible for antibodies' natural immune functions and highly stable structure. These carefully designed changes can significantly enhance an antibody's performance. What makes the platform particularly versatile is its plug-and-play XmAb Fc domains, which can be substituted into nearly any antibody. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by its partners.

When Did We Highlight XNCR?

We alerted readers to XNCR on October 17, 2025, when it was at $14.85. The stock touched a three-year high of $36.50 in intraday trading on November 6, 2026.

What's Driving the Stock?

• October 2025: Encouraging initial results from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of XmAb819 in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) were announced. An overall response rate (ORR) of 25% was observed across the target dose range. • May 2026: Final results from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of XmAb942 in healthy participants were presented at Digestive Disease Week. XmAb942 is in development for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. • July 2026: Announced an agreement with Alexion Pharma International Operations Limited, an Irish limited company, to resolve a commercial dispute related to U.S. royalties on Ultomiris, an FDA-approved drug used for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, hemolytic uremic syndrome, generalized myasthenia gravis, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, and immunoglobulin A nephropathy. • October 2026: Announced promising updated results from the Phase 1 study of XmAb819 in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. According to the company, XmAb819 demonstrated impressive antitumor activity in a heavily pre-treated and difficult-to-treat patient population with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Near-term Catalysts

• November 9, 2026: Presentation of early dose-escalation data from the Phase 1b study of Plamotamab in adults with rheumatoid arthritis at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence conference. • 2H 2026: Provide an update on progress in the Phase 1 study of XmAb657, which is enrolling healthy participants and patients with idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, systemic sclerosis and Sjögren's disease. • Year-end 2026: Expected blinded interim analysis of the XENITH-UC Study, a global Phase 2b trial evaluating XmAb942 in patients with ulcerative colitis. • 1H 2027: Engage with the FDA regarding a potential accelerated approval pathway for XmAb819 in subsets of patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. • 1H 2027: Report initial data from healthy participants in the Phase 1 study of XmAb412, which is designed to target two inflammatory pathways in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. • 2H 2027: Expected primary endpoint analysis of the XENITH-UC Study. The primary endpoint is the percentage of patients achieving clinical remission at Week 12, as measured by the modified Mayo score. • Year-end 2027: Subject to regulatory feedback, initiate a global, randomized Phase 3 study evaluating XmAb819 against Fotivda (tivozanib), an approved metastatic kidney cancer drug, in patients with advanced ccRCC previously treated with one PD-(L)1 inhibitor and at least one VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR TKI).

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: October 17, 2025 • Published Price: $14.85 • Three-year High: $36.50 (+145%) on Nov.6, 2026 • Closing Price: $35.75 (+140%) on Nov.6, 2026

Related Reading

Show Me The Money: The $100 Club Beckons For Kiniksa Pharma