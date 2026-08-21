Show Me The Money: ORKA Makes A Splash With A 500%+ Gain; More Catalysts Ahead

(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (ORKA) has been one of biotech's standout performers, with its shares steadily advancing on encouraging clinical data from its pipeline of drug candidates.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis (PsO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

When did we first highlight ORKA?

Oruka Therapeutics was featured on our site on September 18, 2025, when it was trading at $16.56.

Our report highlighted the key catalysts then expected for the company's lead investigational biologics, ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, which target cytokines involved in psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases.

What's Driving the Stock?

• Progress of EVERLAST-A, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial evaluating ORKA-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • Positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial of ORKA-002 in healthy volunteers, announced in January 2026. • Initiation of patient dosing in EVERLAST-B, the Phase 2b trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, in January 2026. • Positive Week 16 data from EVERLAST-A, announced in April 2026, further supporting the potential efficacy of ORKA-001. • Global collaboration and licensing agreement with Halozyme Hypercon, announced in May 2026, to develop ORKA-001 using Hypercon technology, potentially enabling a more convenient, low-volume dosing option. • ORCA-SPLASH, a Phase 2 trial of ORKA-002 in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, initiated in August 2026.

Near-term Catalysts

• Q3 2026: Week 28 data from the EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • Q4 2026: Week 16 data from EVERLAST-B, the Phase 2b dose-ranging trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • December 2026: 52-week data from all participants in the EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial. • Q1 2027: Week 16 data from ORCA-SURGE, a Phase 2 trial evaluating ORKA-002 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • 1H 2027: Planned initiation of the Phase 3 development program for ORKA-001.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: September 18, 2025 • Published Price: $16.56 • 52-week High: $115.52 (+598%) on August 19, 2026 • Closing Price: $104.86 (+533%) on August 20, 2026.

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