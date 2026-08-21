Oruka Therapeutics Aktie 137943588 / US6876041087
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
21.08.2026 13:20:22
Show Me The Money: ORKA Makes A Splash With A 500%+ Gain; More Catalysts Ahead
(RTTNews) - Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (ORKA) has been one of biotech's standout performers, with its shares steadily advancing on encouraging clinical data from its pipeline of drug candidates.
This clinical-stage biotechnology company is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis (PsO) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
When did we first highlight ORKA?
Oruka Therapeutics was featured on our site on September 18, 2025, when it was trading at $16.56.
Our report highlighted the key catalysts then expected for the company's lead investigational biologics, ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, which target cytokines involved in psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases.
What's Driving the Stock?
• Progress of EVERLAST-A, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial evaluating ORKA-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • Positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial of ORKA-002 in healthy volunteers, announced in January 2026. • Initiation of patient dosing in EVERLAST-B, the Phase 2b trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, in January 2026. • Positive Week 16 data from EVERLAST-A, announced in April 2026, further supporting the potential efficacy of ORKA-001. • Global collaboration and licensing agreement with Halozyme Hypercon, announced in May 2026, to develop ORKA-001 using Hypercon technology, potentially enabling a more convenient, low-volume dosing option. • ORCA-SPLASH, a Phase 2 trial of ORKA-002 in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, initiated in August 2026.
Near-term Catalysts
• Q3 2026: Week 28 data from the EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • Q4 2026: Week 16 data from EVERLAST-B, the Phase 2b dose-ranging trial of ORKA-001 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • December 2026: 52-week data from all participants in the EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial. • Q1 2027: Week 16 data from ORCA-SURGE, a Phase 2 trial evaluating ORKA-002 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. • 1H 2027: Planned initiation of the Phase 3 development program for ORKA-001.
Stock Performance Since Publication
• Published Date: September 18, 2025 • Published Price: $16.56 • 52-week High: $115.52 (+598%) on August 19, 2026 • Closing Price: $104.86 (+533%) on August 20, 2026.
Related Reading
Show Me The Money: Did You Miss CGEM's Rally? Here's What Comes Next
Trading Signals: Aryzta: Aus der Backstube kommt Gegenwind
Schwache Halbjahreszahlen und wachsende Probleme im wichtigen Deutschlandgeschäft haben Aryzta schwer zugesetzt und die Aktie auf ein Drei-Jahres-Tief abstürzen lassen. Für spekulative Anleger könnte damit die Unterseite wieder interessant werden.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Oruka Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Oruka Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI in Rot -- DAX etwas fester - 26'000-Punkte-Marke im Blick -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ohne klare Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost sind sich am Freitag nicht ganz einig.