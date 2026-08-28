Show Me The Money: CADL Delivers 190%+ Gain In Less Than Six Months As BLA Filing Nears

(RTTNews) - It has been a year of meaningful execution for Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL), marked by important clinical milestones, regulatory progress, and growing momentum across its pipeline.

Candel Therapeutics is developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies through two multimodal biological platforms based on genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs. The company's lead candidates are Aglatimagene besadenovec, also known as CAN-2409, from its adenovirus platform, and Linoserpaturev, also known as CAN-3110, from its HSV platform.

When Did We Last Highlight CADL?

We featured CADL on our site on March 9, 2026, when it was trading at $4.79.

At the time, our report highlighted the company's progress with CAN-2409 (Aglatimagene besadenovec) in a multicenter Phase 3 trial for patients with intermediate- to high-risk localized prostate cancer. CAN-2409 had also completed Phase 2a studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), providing clinical validation across multiple solid tumors.

As for the second investigational product, CAN-3110 (Linoserpaturev), it is in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

What's Driving the Stock?

• March 2026: Extended Phase 2a follow-up showed that 50% of 46 patients treated with CAN-2409 remained alive beyond 24 months, despite prior inadequate response to immune checkpoint inhibitors and multiple adverse baseline prognostic factors. The durability of these results provided an important clinical signal and supported further development in advanced NSCLC. • April 2026: Candel entered into a commercialization agreement with EVERSANA to support the potential U.S. launch of CAN-2409 in intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer. • May 2026: Extended follow-up from the Phase 3 study showed a 39% improvement in prostate cancer-specific disease-free survival, with a median follow-up of 58 months. The durability of the benefit strengthens the potential of CAN-2409 to reduce disease recurrence in men receiving radiotherapy for localized prostate cancer. • June 2026: Candel initiated the global pivotal Phase 3 AURORA trial evaluating CAN-2409 in advanced NSCLC patients who have had an inadequate response to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Near-term Catalysts

• Q4, 2026: Potential long-term survival data from arm C of the Phase 1b clinical trial of Linoserpaturev in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma. • Q4, 2026: Submission of a Biologics License Application for Aglatimagene in prostate cancer.

Stock Performance Since Publication

• Published Date: March 9, 2026 • Published Price: $4.79 • 52-week High: $14.00 (+192%) on August 27, 2026 • Current Price: $13.45 (+181%) on August 28, 2026

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