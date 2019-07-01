Shovel Creek and Swan Lake Fires: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Alaska offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents affected by the Shovel Creek or Swan Lake fires.

Dense smoke advisories have been issued and many residents are being asked to evacuate their homes. The Shovel Creek Fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres and the Swan Lake Fire is sitting at 60,000 acres as of Monday morning.

"Our neighbors are in need of a secure place to store their belongings as they evacuate the affected areas," stated Traci Aamodt, U-Haul Company of Alaska president. "We want to help the communities we serve in times of crisis. This is one way we can show compassion."

Families seeking additional information or needing to arrange for 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairbanks

209 College Road

Fairbanks, AK 99701

(907) 459-0374

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Fairbanks

351 Old Steese Hwy. N.

Fairbanks, AK 99712

(907) 457-2149

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pole

1976 Richardson Hwy.

North Pole, AK 99705

(907) 488-2508

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Soldotna

35338 Kenai Spur Hwy. No. 1

Soldotna, AK 99669

(907) 260-4009

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

