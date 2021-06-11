MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Realtor.com in May 2021, the median list price in Boise is trending up 32.4% year-over-year. What does that mean for new buyers? Home values are rising and will continue to rise.

With mortgage interest rates at low levels, monthly rent prices climbing, and home values going up, new homeowners can gain instant equity. The benefits don't stop there. CBH Homes is offering an opportunity for new buyers to receive up to $20,000 towards a new CBH home to support buyers in this economy.

"We love this community and calling Idaho home. With more flexibility to work from wherever and opportunities in the Treasure Valley growing, we want buyers to take advantage of the current market," said Christine Comstock, CBH Sales Director. "Whether you're renting or looking to move up, now is the time to buy."

With an unprecedented large inventory on the ground, CBH has 250 new homes ready for buyers to move into. CBH is prepared to support buyers with more options, locations, and affordability to meet their needs. A new homeowner wrote in their survey to CBH, "Didn't have to compete in bidding wars. Was comforted knowing it was first come, first serve."

Now until June 30th, buyers can get up to $20,000 towards closing costs, window coverings, and more when they purchase a new CBH home. Find all the details here.

Contact:

Ronda Conger

Vice President, CBH Homes

208-288-5560

rondac@cbhhomes.com

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #43 in the nation, and proudly working with over 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/should-you-buy-a-home-right-now-the-answer-is-yes-301311058.html

SOURCE CBH Homes