Shortlisted nominees announced for landmark 10th edition of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

GuocoLand garners multiple nominations in competitive categories, in addition to the Real Estate Personality of the Year award to be presented to GuocoLand's group managing director, Cheng Hsing Yao

Highly awaited celebration of Singaporean real estate to be staged as virtual gala event that will air on AsiaPropertyAwards.com and partner channels

Shortlisted developers to vie for nearly 40 awards, including new titles in the Developer, Development and Design categories

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, announced today the nominees moving on to compete at the 10th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) on Friday, 30 October 2020.

For this year's edition, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will be held as a virtual gala event and awards presentation for the first time ever. The highly awaited virtual celebrations will be broadcast on AsiaPropertyAwards.com and partner channels, including YouTube and Facebook.

Nearly 40 awards will be presented in this historic, landmark celebration of Singaporean real estate.

GuocoLand earned multiple nominations in the competitive categories. Cheng Hsing Yao, the company's Group Managing Director, will receive the Real Estate Personality of the Year award.

This is the only accolade not chosen by the independent judging panel but rather decided by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report, the official magazine of the awards.

UOL Group Limited, winner of the prestigious Best Developer award last year, also returns this year with multiple nominations.

Other nominated developers include Aurum Land (Private) Limited; Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited; Fantasia (Park) Pte Ltd; Kajima Development Pte. Ltd. and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.; Qingjian Realty; Macly Group; Soilbuild Group Holdings; TE2KS-RH Pte Ltd (JV with Tong Eng Group & Roxy Pacific Holdings); and Wing Tai Asia.

Pullman Residences, Newton by EL Development (Horizon) Pte Ltd and Forett at Bukit Timah by Qingjian Perennial (Bukit Timah) Pte Ltd garnered the most nominations among projects.

The Developer awards have been expanded to eight categories this year, in addition to the traditional titles of Best Developer and Best Boutique Developer. They include awards for Best Breakthrough Developer, Best Landed Developer, Best Industrial Developer, Best Lifestyle Developer, Best Residential Developer and Best Mixed Use Developer.

Shortlisted developments this year will compete in such newly introduced titles as Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Completed) and Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design.

The independent panel of judges consist of Wenhui Lim, Awards Chairperson and Partner, SPARK Architects; Benedict Andrew Lim, Principal Independent Advisor, Independent Advisory; Carolina Fagnani, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group; Chua Shang Chai, Partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Greg Shand, Architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, Director, Atelier Ten; Joelle Chen, Programme Director, Beca; and Kristin Thorsteins, Partner, Portman Investment.

Roger Loo, Executive Director, Management Consulting Services for BDO Singapore, and Zee Chang Teng, Christopher, Manager, Management Consulting Services for BDO Singapore led supervisions for every stage of the judging process – upholding fairness and transparency in the selection of shortlisted nominees.

The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official PR partner Klareco Communications; media partner Archibazaar; official charity partner Right To Play; official ESG partner Baan Dek Foundation; and official supervisor BDO.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com .

The Winners and Highly Commended in these award categories will be presented at the virtual gala on 30 October 2020:

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

Best Boutique Developer

Best Breakthrough Developer

Best Landed Developer

Best Mixed Use Developer

Best Industrial Developer

Best Lifestyle Developer

Best Residential Developer

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Completed)

Best Luxury Condo Development

Best Boutique Condo Development

Best Mega-Scale Condo Development

Best Private Condo Development

Best Landed Housing Development

Best Strata Housing Development

Best Industrial Development

Best Integrated Development

Best Mixed Use Development

Best Green Development

Best Residential Smart Building Development

Best Industrial Smart Building Development

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

Best Boutique Condo Architectural Design

Best Private Condo Architectural Design

Best Mega-Scale Condo Architectural Design

Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design

Best Private Condo Interior Design

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design

Best Private Condo Landscape Architectural Design

BEST OF SINGAPORE AWARDS

Best Condo Development ( Singapore )

Best Housing Development ( Singapore )

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition for ESG

Special Recognition in Sustainable Construction

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design

Special Recognition for Building Communities

PUBLISHER'S CHOICE

Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year

Cheng Hsing Yao , Group Managing Director, GuocoLand

Note to Editors: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

About PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards:

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, fair and transparent.

In 2020, the Awards series is open to 15 property markets around the region, presented in a mix of virtual galas, which is open to the consumers and real estate agents, and exclusive gala dinners hosting up to 500 senior industry leaders to recognise excellence within each Asian market, each local awards culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place alongside the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit in Bangkok in December 2020.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

About PropertyGuru Group:

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading property technology company and the preferred destination for 24.5 million property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru and its group companies empower property seekers with the widest option of more than 2.7 million homes, in-depth insights and solutions that enable them to make confident property decision across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in 2007 and revolutionised the Singapore property market by taking it online and made property search transparent for the property seeker. Over the decade, the group has grown from a regional property media powerhouse to a high-growth technology company with a robust portfolio of No.1 property portals across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; best-in-class developer sales enablement platform, FastKey; mortgage marketplace PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of industry-leading property offerings including Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit www.PropertyGuruGroup.com ; https://www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201007/2942559-1LOGO

SOURCE PropertyGuru