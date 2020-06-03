Shorter Duration of Common Colds for Endurance Athletes With ColdZyme

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A British study initiated by researchers in which endurance athletes used Enzymatica's ColdZyme®® cold spray shows significantly shorter duration of common colds and milder common cold symptoms compared with endurance athletes in the untreated group. The study, which was published in the European Journal of Sport Science, was conducted at the University of Kent. The results confirm the interim data from 2018, as well as results from earlier studies on ColdZyme.

In this prospective observational study, which is the first randomized and controlled study investigating the effect of ColdZyme in endurance athletes, 123 athletes who participate in endurance sports such as marathons, bicycling and triathlons, were randomized to the ColdZyme group or to the control group. The study was conducted during two common cold seasons, beginning in December 2017 and December 2018, respectively. The participants logged their training and symptoms of illness according to the Jackson common cold scale over a three-month period during training.

Interim data from the first part of the study were presented in 20181. The final results from the recently published study2 confirm the earlier preliminary results and show that the duration of common colds was reduced by 26%. In addition, athletes who better followed the Instructions for Use for ColdZyme achieved statistically significant better results, with a 34% shorter duration of common colds (p = 0.004), compared with endurance athletes who were not treated with ColdZyme. The study results show that the duration of common colds was 10.4 days without treatment and 7.7 days with ColdZyme treatment, and 6.9 days in those who better followed the treatment instructions. A statistically significant difference was also seen regarding common cold symptoms, which were milder in the group treated with ColdZyme. The control group also had more than twice as many lost training days, 3.5 days, per illness episode compared with the ColdZyme group's 1.6 days per episode (p = 0.013).

Endurance athletes as a group are of particular interest to study because high training loads lower immunity and make the athletes more susceptible to upper respiratory tract infections, causing them to lose training and competition days.

"Treatment strategies to reduce illness episodes are especially beneficial for athletes by reducing the number of training days lost. This study indicates that ColdZyme can reduce the duration of self-reported naturally acquired common colds in endurance athletes and result in fewer lost training days due to common cold symptoms, especially when ColdZyme is used correctly," says Dr. Glen Davison, School of Sport and Exercise Sciences at the University of Kent.

"We are pleased that the results from this investigator-initiated study confirm the results from previous studies of ColdZyme and strengthen the documentation for our common cold spray," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The COLDPREV3 clinical study showed that illness duration was 54% shorter among healthy adults who were inoculated with rhinovirus and treated with ColdZyme. In addition, a clinical study4 of naturally acquired common colds, as well as several previous observational studies, also demonstrated shorter duration of common colds when the studied group used ColdZyme.

