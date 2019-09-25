ShortDot to Launch .bond Domain Extension on October 17 to Trademark Holders and to All End Users on November 18

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new domain extension - .bond - will become available for trademark holders from October 17 through November 18 and will be available for all other end users on November 19. And if history has any bearing on its chances of success, the odds look wildly in favor of .bond. Afterall, .bond is owned by ShortDot SA - the fifth-largest new domain name registry in the world - the same company that just took .icu past the two million mark for domain registrations in just 16 months.

"Our goal is to let end users be creative, free, and unique online with what is to the left of the dot by making the extension short and easy to recognize. We think .bond will resonate with those in the financial services arena, but we are excited to find out exactly who the early adopters will be," said Lars Jensen, founder and CEO, ShortDot.

"We recommend that trademark owners who want to register their matching .bond domain reach out to their preferred registrar or take a look at our list of accredited registrars to secure their brand as soon as possible," he added.

Founded in 2017, ShortDot is led by four tech and marketing entrepreneurs - Lars Jensen, Kevin Kopas, Michael Riedl, and Christian Tecar - with a combined 60 years of experience in the domain name arena on both the registry and registrar sides. The team says their collective know-how has given them a competitive edge when it comes to partnering with registrars and building and executing marketing programs for .bond, as well as .icu.

.bond will launch with an Early Access Program that adds an access fee to the cost of registration that will gradually decrease over the first seven days of General Availability, giving users the ability to register more desirable names before others. Registrars will receive a detailed email with pricing for the early access period as well as normal wholesale registration rates. .bond has a small list of Registry Reserved names. If you are interested in names like Corporate.bond or Treasury.bond, reach out directly to ShortDot for pricing info.

ShortDot says it also differentiates itself from other domain registries with online media support for new and growing businesses via design, development, lead generation and customer retention programs.

For more information about the .bond launch, go to nic.bond.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shortdot-to-launch-bond-domain-extension-on-october-17-to-trademark-holders-and-to-all-end-users-on-november-18-300925429.html

SOURCE ShortDot SA