11.05.2020 17:11:00

Short-Term Business Development With Breakthrough Services: OPEN MINDS Announces May 14 Web Briefing

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 14 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing Aggressive Business Development Strategies – Adding To The Top Line With Breakthrough Services – An Overview for health and human service provider organization executives. OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Paul M. Duck will review how organizations can create a model for rapid response to urgent market needs and maximize revenue by repurposing and repositioning services in an increasingly virtual market.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

"The demand and delivery of behavioral health services have been upended by the crisis and provider organizations are in dire financial straits. The time to focus on business development for the post-crisis period is now; we need to build competitive advantage and sustainability," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. The May 14 web briefing and other resources offered through The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market are designed to help executives plan for crisis recovery.

In the briefing, Mr. Duck will examine the strategic implications of the market disruption resulting from the pandemic. He will share innovative ideas to maximize revenue, reposition services, and strategically deploy staff while taking on traditional and 'out of industry' competitors. Attendees will learn how to:

  • Convert brick-and-mortar services to virtual.
  • Develop specialty services to support specific populations and approach payers with a value proposition.
  • Evaluate the expertise and hire the experience needed for aggressive business development.
  • Gain the market intelligence to add to top-line revenue maximization.
  • Build an on-line brand to help in growing revenue.

The web briefing also includes live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts. Registration is free and limited to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Contact us at 855-559-6827 or info@openminds.com if you are not currently an Elite member and want to join.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, please contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.

About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/short-term-business-development-with-breakthrough-services-open-minds-announces-may-14-web-briefing-301056729.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

