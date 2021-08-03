ShoppingGives Names Molly Trerotola Head of Social Impact

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives, an eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly Trerotola as the Head of Social Impact.

"I am truly looking forward to being a part of the ShoppingGives team, helping create purposeful relationships between nonprofits, brands and their customers through everyday social impact. Having supported nonprofits and brands in the past with similar technology, I am humbled to continue this work as a member of this award-winning team," says Molly Trerotola.

Trerotola is a dedicated social impact leader, building strategic partnerships, products, and programs for good. Her experience spans corporate social responsibility (CSR), social impact tech, and digital fundraising, in the US and abroad. Prior to ShoppingGives Molly was the VP of Social Impact at Good Deeds, where she spearheaded partnerships and marketing strategies with top nonprofits to raise funding through an innovative social impact and e-commerce platform, and the Director of Engagement at Give Lively, a philanthropist-funded nonprofit fundraising platform.

Molly has led relationships with organizations such as Pfizer Corporate Responsibility, Malala Fund, Refugees International, DoSomething, Red Nose Day, and PayPal. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Chronicle of Philanthropy, NBC, and she sits on the Editorial Advisory Board of Nonprofit PRO.

"We are thrilled to have Molly join ShoppingGives, her tremendous passion, depth and talent in creating opportunities to further generate a positive impact – she will further our mission of doing well and doing good, continuing to bridge the gap between causes and retailers.She isa brilliant addition to the team," says Ronny Sage, founder and CEO of ShoppingGives.

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, the leading social impact commerce platform, is the turn-key solution for thousands of socially conscious brands including Steve Madden, Greats, Kenneth Cole, Natori, White + Warren, Christy Sports, Solstice Sunglasses, Tomboyx, Fresh Clean Tees, Blind Barber, Huron, and Neighborhood Goods to accelerate their growth through integrated social impact. Our suite of social impact marketing technologies enables a data-driven approach to cause-marketing, empowering brands to create more authentic, higher-converting customer experiences by promoting corporate social responsibility – all while maintaining cause marketing regulation, enabling donations to over 1.5M 501c(3) nonprofits.

