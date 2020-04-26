Shoppers now can receive 0% APR for 84 months and more at Glendale Nissan

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glendale Nissan has been serving Nissan vehicles to the Chicagoland area with quality service with the goal of improving the customer's automotive life. The dealership has a wide selection of vehicles to ensure customers find exactly what they are looking for. These vehicles include SUVs like the Nissan Armada and Nissan Pathfinder to sedans like the Nissan Altima and Nissan Maxima.

At the dealership until May 4, 2020, local shoppers looking for a good deal on new 2020 Nissan vehicles can take advantage of 0% APR for up to 84 months plus no payments for 90 days. These vehicles include the Nissan Altima, the Nissan Rogue and the Nissan Sentra. Drivers who are interested in this deal will need to qualify with approved credit.

All the vehicles under this incentive can be viewed at the dealership online inventory. This online inventory is constantly updated to give shoppers the most current selection. For more information about the current offer or if there are any other questions, contact Glendale Nissan.

Shoppers looking to take advantage of the deal on select Nissan vehicles at Glendale Nissan can stop at the dealership located at 484 E Noth Avenue in Glendale Heights. To contact the dealership, call 630-469-6100 or visit its website at http://www.glendalenissan.com.

SOURCE Glendale Nissan