10.03.2021 18:50:00

Shoppers Drug Mart marks historic COVID-19 milestone with first vaccine in pharmacy in Ontario

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, select Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies in Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Fortinos, and Zehrs locations in Ontario are delivering the first COVID-19 vaccines in community pharmacies, marking a milestone in the ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.  Pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston area started administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents over aged 60-64 as part of a provincial pilot.

Shoppers Drug Mart Associate Owner John Papastergiou gives the store’s first COVID-19 vaccine to John Stavropoulos in Toronto, ON (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient and accessible community-level health services. We commend the Ontario government for allowing pharmacists to join the immunization campaign in the province," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres. Based on the most recent flu season, it is expected that community pharmacies could vaccinate up to 3 million Canadians each week."

Vaccines are available today in Ontario at 160 Loblaw-owned pharmacies. For information about which stores are participating, as well as eligibility and how to book a vaccine appointment, please visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca or the respective Loblaw grocery store website.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Led by Shoppers Drug Mart, the leader in Canada's retail drug store marketplace and the number one provider of pharmacy products and services, Loblaw offers full-service pharmacies and professional care in more than 1,800 locations in 10 provinces and 2 territories, including in Shoppers Drug Mart, PharmaPrix, Loblaw pharmacy, DRUGStore Pharmacy and CENTRESante locations.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

