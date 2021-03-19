Shoppers Drug Mart applauds British Columbia for tapping pharmacists to support the COVID-19 vaccine campaign

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - With the recent announcement that the British Columbia government will expand its vaccine campaign to more than 300,000 front-line workers, Shoppers Drug Mart commends the decision to add community pharmacies to the list of professionals providing the vaccine.

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient and accessible community-level health services. We're pleased that the British Columbia government recognizes the valuable role pharmacists can play as together we stop the spread of COVID-19," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart.

Vaccines are expected at pharmacies over the coming weeks. To stay up to date on developments or vaccine related information, please visit covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca

