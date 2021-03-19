SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1087 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’750 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’480 1.8%  Dollar 0.9295 0.2%  Öl 64.4 2.5% 

19.03.2021 22:15:00

Shoppers Drug Mart applauds British Columbia for tapping pharmacists to support the COVID-19 vaccine campaign

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - With the recent announcement that the British Columbia government will expand its vaccine campaign to more than 300,000 front-line workers, Shoppers Drug Mart commends the decision to add community pharmacies to the list of professionals providing the vaccine.

Shoppers Drug Mart commends BC government (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient and accessible community-level health services. We're pleased that the British Columbia government recognizes the valuable role pharmacists can play as together we stop the spread of COVID-19," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart.

Vaccines are expected at pharmacies over the coming weeks.  To stay up to date on developments or vaccine related information, please visit covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Led by Shoppers Drug Mart, the leader in Canada's retail drug store marketplace and the number one provider of pharmacy products and services, Loblaw offers full-service pharmacies and professional care in more than 1,800 locations in 10 provinces and 2 territories, including in Shoppers Drug Mart, PharmaPrix, Loblaw pharmacy, DRUGStore Pharmacy and CENTRESante locations.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

