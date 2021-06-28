Shopoff Realty Investments Sells Mead Valley Quarry Property for $23 Million

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has successfully sold Mead Valley Quarry, comprising 577 acres of vacant land located in unincorporated Riverside County, for $23 million to San Diego-based developer Lansing Companies.

The property was historically used for surface mining of granite rock, but had not been actively mined for several decades. After purchasing the land, Shopoff completed surveying and testing to determine potential uses for the property. With the land rich in valuable, high-grade aggregate materials, Shopoff began crafting a strategy to secure vested mining rights for the property so it could be later developed into an modern operational aggregate rock quarry.

"Mead Valley Quarry was a unique opportunity for our team to focus on what was in the ground, rather than what we could build on top of it," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "Over the last few years, we had worked closely with our team to secure vested mining rights and determine how this land could be elevated to its highest and best use. After receiving the unsolicited offer, resulting in the mutually beneficial sale, we are thrilled to be able to refocus our efforts to our next project, and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this unique property."

The property is located northwest of the City of Perris, California, at the intersection of Rider Street and Seaton Avenue, providing easy access via Interstate 215.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 29-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopoff-realty-investments-sells-mead-valley-quarry-property-for-23-million-301321081.html

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments