SHOPLINE Enables Seamless Selling on Facebook Shops and Instagram Shopping

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, a global smart commerce platform, today announced the availability of a Facebook Business Extension integration enabling over 250,000 SHOPLINE merchants to sell on Facebook Shops and Instagram Shopping instantly. As social commerce grows in popularity with the pandemic pushing small and medium enterprises to move online, the new feature will help SHOPLINE merchants become front-runners in the growing social commerce battlefield.

Social Commerce Gains Momentum Amidst E-Commerce Boom

In 2020, the total Gross Market Value (GMV) of e-commerce in Singapore is set to hit US$4 billion, and double to US$8 billion by 2025. The potential of social commerce is a microcosm of Singapore's booming e-commerce scene. Bolstered by a tech-savvy middle class with disposable income, there are also new technologies that are bridging the gap between social media and commerce. Social commerce orders in Singapore are reported to have grown by 155% in the first half of this year, and the GMV has climbed by 678%. There is no doubt that the pandemic has forced merchants to turn to social commerce - a trend that has since persisted.

In May, Facebook launched its brand-new service, Facebook Shops, in an effort to expand its eCommerce offering and help small businesses ride out the pandemic. Facebook Shops allows brands to showcase their products on their Facebook page and Instagram profile in a way that feels native and tailored to the brand image. It also gives brands the ability to create custom collections by grouping items from inventory, making it easy for customers to discover products.

SHOPLINE Merchants can start selling seamlessly on Facebook Shops & Instagram Shops with just a few clicks

SHOPLINE is one of the first few Facebook partners in APAC to have the Facebook Business Extension integration that allows merchants to set up their Facebook Shops in just a click of a button. Merchants products, inventory, and operation data will stay in perfect sync with their SHOPLINE store, so merchants can run their businesses in one place while selling on different sales channels. Merchants who run facebook ad campaigns can activate Conversion API through the same Facebook Business Extension and gain access to user insights that will help improve their overall advertising efficiency.

Jeff Lim, General Manager, SHOPLINE, Singaporesaid, "We are excited to work with Facebook to offer direct access to Facebook Shops. We are committed to helping our merchants grow and leverage omnichannel means to spur their own growth amidst these challenging times. We firmly believe that this partnership will help our merchants to be better attuned to their customers' needs and ultimately, empower them to grow and scale their businesses."

Tapping into Facebook's Extensive User Base to Embrace Conversational and Discovery Commerce

Establishing presence on Facebook Shops not only helps merchants expand their sales channels, but experience and embrace Conversational Commerce. By enabling merchants to connect to customers via Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook Shops makes real-time communication possible. The Enhanced catalog integration with Facebook can also help increase the discoverability of a business's products and lead more people to their Shops. SHOPLINE merchants will now be able to sync more data fields, such as age group, material, brand, gender, google product category and facebook product category, from the SHOPLINE platform to andfrom Facebook, it helps shoppers to discover and shop for things they love with high quality and relevant product information.

SHOPLINE's Wide Array of Features to Help Merchants Kick-start Social Commerce

Earlier this year, SHOPLINE launched its livestream tools, which enables merchants to engage with customers through livestreaming and sell their products at the same time. The tool connects to Facebook, enabling merchants to manage livestreaming and customer comments on both SHOPLINE LIVE and Facebook through just one backend system.

SHOPLINE has also added new features to help facilitate merchants to convert these marketing platforms into sales channels. Our chatbot helps notify your customers via Facebook messenger when there's an update in their order, and once the product has been shipped, or any change of status; SHOPLINE merchants can also automate the journey by setting up a Chatbot decision tree to lead users through the conversion funnel.

Looking ahead to 2021, SHOPLINE will continue to drive the development of the complete Commerce ecosystem and be the trusted partner for brands looking to build their omnichannel presence.

Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform, with offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Ho Chi Minh City, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore.

SHOPLINE always prioritises its customers and aims to support brands of all sizes to achieve local and international growth together with an omnichannel presence. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 250,000 merchants open their online stores, including well-known brands such as Durex, Bee Cheng Hiang, and Pan Ocean Seafood.

