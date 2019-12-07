07.12.2019 01:00:00

Shop for new 2020 vehicles at Coastal Hyundai in Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the Hyundai brand, the 2020 model year has been a big one. The manufacturer introduced two brand-new crossovers this year, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade and Venue, both of which are now available at Coastal Hyundai in Melbourne. Furthermore, the brand has updated several of its vehicles, including most notably the flagship 2020 Hyundai Sonata and most recently the Ioniq Hybrid. While there is still some time before the Ioniq Hybrid will be available, the Sonata has made its way to the Coastal Hyundai showroom as well!

For those shoppers who like to do all the heavy lifting from home, Coastal Hyundai is a great aid in that endeavor. The dealership's website is packed full of informative model research pages and comparisons that should help potential car buyers decide which vehicle might be the right one to meet their needs. These pages detail things like powertrain, fuel economy, standard features, available technologies, safety and often much more.

Those interested in finding out what vehicles like the Palisade and Venue are all about or figuring out what exactly is new in the 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid or Sonata can often find this information on these pages. If not, the dealership's blog is often being updated with helpful and detailed information. To find these pages or the blog, interested parties can visit the dealership's website at http://www.coastalhyundai.com.

Members of the community that might have more specific questions can direct them to the dealership's sales team at 321-878-8927. Coastal Hyundai is located at 815 New Haven Ave. in Melbourne.

 

SOURCE Coastal Hyundai

