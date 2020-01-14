+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 17:08:00

SHL Garners Praise at E-ATP for Approach to Localized Assessments

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the world's leading talent innovation company, received high praise for its translation technology and advanced localization at this year's Europe-Association of Test Publishers (E-ATP) conference in Madrid. SHL's research and localization consultants met with industry peers to present on the company's culture-first approach to assessment development and localization, including how SHL utilizes the latest advancements in translation artificial intelligence to boost expertise and world-class approach.

"SHL has set up an in-house test localization initiative with a strong focus on source translatability," said Steve Dept, Founding Partner of cApStAn, a linguistic quality control agency specializing in assessment translations. "This awareness is often missing in testing organizations that go multilingual. Congratulations for giving so much attention to test localization and source optimization – this is truly a commendable effort."

Conference attendees emphasized the uniqueness of SHL's global appeal. While many assessment providers realize the importance of offering assessments that perform in an equivalent manner across multiple languages, few are able to deliver the systematic product development and localization processes on the same scale as SHL.

"Employers in over 60 countries rely on SHL tools to help make their people decisions, and they trust that the research-based insights that SHL provides are still meaningful in their culture and in their language," says Dr. Ken Lahti, SHL's Chief Science and Innovation Officer. "It's great to be able to share SHL's standards and practices with the global professional community at events like E-ATP, and we are grateful to receive such positive feedback. SHL invests in industry-leading localization capabilities because higher quality helps our customers win."

About SHL 
SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com 

Contact 
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shl-garners-praise-at-e-atp-for-approach-to-localized-assessments-300986718.html

SOURCE SHL

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:23
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
11:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:16
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Wall Street kommt kaum vom Fleck -- SMI erholt sich etwas -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kommt kaum vom Fleck -- SMI erholt sich etwas -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Wall Street bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag inzwischen etwas fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer kann sich derzeit nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernst notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;