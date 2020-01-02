02.01.2020 03:30:00

Shipments Soared Over 50% -- PHNIX Swimming Pool Heat Pump Achieved Breakthrough in Gulf Market in 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In PHNIX's fiscal year 2019, the leading heat pump manufacturer in China made historic progress in some emerging markets. In the Gulf, PHNIX's swimming pool heat pump shipments have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, according to Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business. Wang also said that in the new fiscal year of 2020, PHNIX will tilt more resources to support emerging markets, including the Gulf.

PHNIX has now begun to make a new year's product launch plan for the Gulf region. In 2020, more new products will be launched in the Gulf region. PHNIX commercial full inverter series and even CO2 pool heat pump may become the main product of the Gulf market, according to Mr. Howard Zhang, PHNIX International Sales Supervisor, in charge of swimming pool products.

Highlights of PHNIX heat pumps for the Gulf market--

Commercial Pool Heat Pumps EcoMaster Series With COP of 5.7 at working condition of 24°C/19°C (DB/WB), the EcoMaster Series have high efficiency for either pool cooling or heating. PHNIX EcoMaster Series Pool Heat Pumps are widely used in public places all over the world, such as hotels, schools, aqua parks, gyms, etc. 

Commercial Full Inverter Pool Heat Pump Adopting refrigerant cooling technology, the heating and cooling capacity of the heat pump unit is greatly increased and can work more effectively under high temperature conditions. The units' COP is up to 16.0 in performance conditions of air 27°C/water 26°C/humidity 80%.

Commercial & Industrial Heat Pump Water Heater HeatPower series and HeatMax series are PHNIX's main products for the Gulf market in commercial heat pump water heaters' applications. Both HeatPower series and HeatMax series use R134a refrigerant with a maximum water temperature of 80°C and a combined energy efficiency of up to COP 5.2. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of these two product lines is much higher than that of similar products in the Gulf states.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.   

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;