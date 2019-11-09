Ship Smart Opens New Location in Tampa, Making Small Moves Easier for Area Residents

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For anyone in the Tampa area who has tried to tackle a small move, finding a reputable company that can accommodate such a request can be a challenge. Many companies focus on large-scale, cross-country moves, and those same companies often do not provide other customer-focused services like ensuring that clients' valuable assets are secure and arrive damage-free. But one company is out to change that, and they are looking to bring their services to clients in the Tampa area.

Ship Smart, a small-scale moving company, has been on a mission to change the face of the moving industry landscape with over 300 locations across the US. And now, Tampa residents will be able to easily access Ship Smart's services with a local branch opening in the area. The company will be open for business in Tampa on 11/11/2019 at 100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600.

Ship Smart has over 30 years of experience in the small move industry, which typically covers goods ranging from 150 to 2,000 pounds. The company started out with offices in California and has since expanded to hundreds of locations across the US. The Ship Smart team focuses on high-quality customer service and protecting their clients' assets at a cost-effective price point, factors that have earned them a national reputation as a top-rated small moving company.

For those looking for worry-free assistance with moving, Ship Smart is a smart choice. They provide packing and shipping services for a wide range of small moves, including moving household and fragile goods, as well as valuables such as art, furniture, electronics, and antiques. Unlike other pack and ship stores, Ship Smart also offers door-to-door service, so clients do not have to drop off their items at a warehouse. The Ship Smart team can also assist with packing items in clients' homes or offices, load them securely into their trucks, and deliver them on time and safely to their destination. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau thanks to their customer-focused and affordable services.

"Our goal at Ship Smart is to help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety of safely moving home or office items," noted John Kessler, CEO of Ship Smart. "We are excited to offer our furniture shipping and small move services to clients in the Tampa area who are looking for a dependable mover that is focused on their needs and protecting their valuable assets."

Those in the Tampa area wanting to learn more about Ship Smart's services can visit our small moves to Tampa page or call (813) 520-9574.

About Ship Smart

For over 30 years, Ship Smart has served the moving needs of clients across the country. For the past 20 years, the firm has specialized in small moves, providing quality services not found at larger moving companies. With over 300 locations across the country, Ship Smart is poised to meet the unique needs of families, individuals, and businesses seeking small move services, no matter where they are located. To learn more, visit https://www.shipsmart.com.

