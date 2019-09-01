01.09.2019 15:00:00

Ship Smart Makes Moving to College Easy With Full-Service Moving and Shipping Services

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the new academic year on the horizon at colleges and universities across the country, students will be packing up their belongings and saying hello to new homes for the next nine months. Ship Smart, a moving and shipping company specializing in small moves, is poised to help make college students' relocation easier and stress-free with its college moving services. The company streamlines the moving process with professional service and a flat-rate fee with no hidden costs.

For students looking to taking advantage of a hassle-free moving experience, Ship Smart is a full-service moving and shipping service committed to quality customer service. The Ship Smart team will pick up the client's packed items, verify contents with an inventory sheet, and then ship the items to the final destination. Ship Smart can also accommodate specific delivery dates and times for students who may be assigned move-in appointments in their new residence halls. Ship Smart also offers short-term storage solutions for students needing such services.

"Ship Smart can help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety of starting college by ensuring that a student's moving needs are taken care of," noted John Kessler, CEO of Ship Smart. "We make sure their items get to their destination on time and intact so students can focus on more important aspects of the college transition."

For helpful tips on how to streamline the college moving process, visit the moving tips for college students page. To learn more about all of Ship Smart's shipping and packing services for college moves, check out moving to college.

About Ship Smart
For over 30 years, Ship Smart has served the moving needs of clients across the country. For the past 20 years, the firm has specialized in small moves, providing quality services not found at larger moving companies. With over 300 locations across the country, Ship Smart is poised to meet the unique needs of families, individuals, and businesses seeking small move services, no matter where they are located. To learn more, visit their small movers website.

 

SOURCE Ship Smart Inc In Dallas

