Shionogi Concludes Licensing Agreements with Eddingpharm for Lusutrombopag, a Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

OSAKA, Japan, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Shionogi" or "the Company") announces that the Company has concluded an agreement with Eddingpharm (hereafter "Eddingpharm") to license-out lusutrombopag, a thrombopoietin receptor agonist (brand name in Japan: MULPLETA®).

Licensing agreement of lusutrombopag with Eddingpharm

In China, about 13.6[1],[2],[3] million adult patients have chronic liver disease and many of them are said to be planning to receive elective invasive therapy. On the other hand, the country faces a chronic shortage of blood for transfusions due to a growing demand for blood during advanced higher-level medical care, in addition to a lower rate of voluntary blood donation as compared to Europe, the U.S., and Japan. Additionally, it is also known that the current stored blood supply in China is at high risk of transfusion-transmitted infections. Under such circumstances, the application of lusutrombopag is a preferable mode of therapy versus platelet transfusion.

Eddingpharm is a pharmaceutical company with a broad-based sales network that covers hospitals nationwide specializing in liver disease, blood disorders, and infections where prescriptions of lusutrombopag are expected. Following product approval, it is anticipated that the two parties will further contribute to clinical treatment of patients in China by leveraging Eddingpharm's broad sales network and Shionogi's know-how in developing and marketing lusutrombopag globally. With the execution of this agreement, Eddingpharm will be granted with exclusive license right of lusutrombopag in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau while Shionogi will supply the product to Eddingpharm and receive an upfront payment as well as milestone payments according to post-launch sales periods. It is also agreed that the two companies will cooperate on the application for approval. The Company has been proceeding with preparations toward the application for approval of the product in China.

"We are very excited about this collaboration. This collaboration is an important milestone for patients in China living with chronic liver disease, bringing a well-tolerated and effective treatment option for severe thrombocytopenia that facilitates the management of invasive procedures one step closer to these patients.", said Dr. Isao Teshirogi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Ni Xin, Chief Executive Officer of Eddingpharm, said: "The relationship between Eddingpharm and Shionogi started 12 years ago and I am very pleased to establish this long-term collaboration with Shionogi on Mulpleta. As a pharmaceutical company with 140 years of history, Shionogi has a proven track record in developing innovative products. It's an honor for Eddingpharm to bring such a high quality medicine Mulpleta to China. Eddingpharm's vision and mission is always to serve patients in China by bringing in global high quality pharmaceutical products. We will work closely with Shionogi to launch Mulpleta in China as soon as possible to help thrombopenia patients in need."

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, pain, cardiovascular diseases and gastroenterology. Our pipeline is focused on infectious disease, pain and CNS. For more information on Shionogi & Co., Ltd., please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en.

About Eddingpharm

Established in 2001, Eddingpharm's vision and mission has always been to become China's leading supplier of patented drugs and branded drugs, bridge the gap between Chinese patients and global high quality medicines. Eddingpharm has nearly 1,000 professional representatives in 30 provinces across the country, with coverage of 19,000+ hospitals and 20,000+ pharmacies. Eddingpharm has collaborated with various multinational pharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmaceutical companies and leading R&D institutions to enrich its product portfolio by acquisitions, in-licensing, joint ventures, exclusive distribution and strategic alliances. Over the past few years, Eddingpharm rapidly expanded its business and strategically deployed resources in various fields, and is now upgrading to a whole-industry-chain entity from sole in-licensing R&D and commercialization. For more information on Eddingpharm, please visit www.eddingpharm.com.

About Lustrombopag

Lusutrombopag, which has already been approved for routine use in the US, EU, and Japan, is an orally active, small molecule agonist of the human thrombopoietin receptor that triggers the production of endogenous platelets.

About Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease

Thrombocytopenia is a common complication of chronic liver disease (CLD) and may be caused by multiple mechanisms including splenic sequestration and decreased production of thrombopoietin[3]. There is evidence that the annual health care cost of a CLD patient with thrombocytopenia is more than three times that of a CLD patient without thrombocytopenia[4]. In addition to the potential of thrombocytopenia, especially severe thrombocytopenia, to aggravate procedural or traumatic bleeding, it may also significantly complicate routine diagnostic procedures and patient care, such as liver biopsy and medically indicated or elective procedures for cirrhotic patients, resulting in delayed or cancelled curative treatment[5].

