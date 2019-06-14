14.06.2019 21:45:00

Shinano Kenshi Introduces New Corporate Brand

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "Shinano Kenshi") is proud to announce our new corporate brand name, ASPINA. This new corporate brand will further enhance our ability to develop and propose solutions using our technological expertise across various industries.

After 100 years, ASPINA aspires to partner ideas and solutions, that shape the world of tomorrow.

Shinano Kenshi (established in 1918) develops and manufactures motors and modules in fields including industrial equipment, home appliances, household equipment, automobiles, medicine, and health and wellness. Last year, our company celebrated our 100th year anniversary. Now, we launch this new ASPINA brand to propel us for the next 100 years.

As Shinano Kenshi expands into the global market as part of our long-term growth strategy, the new ASPINA brand seeks to increase our company's reputation among related industries, new business, and potential customers working to create products throughout the world. Although we will not change our corporate name of Shinano Kenshi, we will use ASPINA as an integrated corporate brand for external communication on a global scale.

"Based on the mission of realizing hope and comfort for people throughout the world, our new brand ASPINA will seek to realize new products and businesses through ideas and solutions that utilize Shinano Kenshi's technology and are based on extensive review together with customers," explains President & CEO Motoaki Kaneko.

ASPINA derives from the word "Aspire," expressing our eagerness and desire to create solutions that shape the world of tomorrow. Shinano Kenshi has always considered its customers as partners who both aspire to develop solutions and technologies that create value and comfort for people.

From September 2019, Shinano Kenshi will start global expansion using our new brand ASPINA. We plan to actively engage in promotional activities at expos and other industry events beginning this fall.

New Corporate Brand Message
After 100 years,
ASPINA aspires to partner ideas and solutions
that shape the world of tomorrow.

Contact: 310-693-7600

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shinano-kenshi-introduces-new-corporate-brand-300868001.html

SOURCE Shinano Kenshi Corporation

