Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. supports the battle against COVID-19 with "Lianhua Qingwen"

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. announced that the ministry of foreign affairs of the People's Republic of China has purchased 700,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen and distribute them to each Chinese embassy. The health packages for Chinese students studying overseas are also equipped with Lianhua Qingwen.

Lianhua Qingwengained the national science and technology recognition to treat influenza

Lianhua Qingwen is an innovative Chinese medicine developed to treat influenza during SARS in 2003. After 347 days' research and development, it passed the new drug evaluation of the national medical products administration at one time, and obtained the new drug certificate and production approval.

Lianhua Qingwen was listed as the recommended drug in China for the COVID-19 epidemic



In 2020, Lianhua Qingwen Capsules/Granules were listed as the recommended drug in the "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme" (Trial version IV/V/VI/VII) which was jointly issued by the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Medicine of China. It has become the most frequently recommended proprietary Chinese medicine in the treatment of COVID-19. More than 20 provinces and cities in China including Hubei, Guangzhou, Zhejiang, Shandong and Hebei recommended Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules). Hubei and Heilongjiang province as well as many other provinces have listed Lianhua Qingwen capsules/granules as reservedmedicine.The ministry of industry and information technology of the state has taken them as the medical emergency guarantee in the list of key guarantee materials.

Lianhua Qingwenhas been exported to many countries and regions

As a representative of modern Chinese medicine, Lianhua Qingwen capsules have been gradually recognized at home and abroad for its inhibitory and alleviating effects on COVID-19. Recently, Lianhua Qingwen capsule has received the approval of the modern herbal medicine registration issued by the ministry of health of Thailand. In addition to Thailand, Lianhua Qingwen capsules have been registered in Hong Kong(SAR of China), Macao(SAR of China),Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Mozambique, Romania and other places as "Chinese patent medicine", "medicine", "plant medicine" and "natural health products", and have been approved for marketing.

