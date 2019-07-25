+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 15:09:00

Shifting definitions of value increasingly include food quality and service, Technomic reveals in new report

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value remains a vital component in the path to purchase, with 76% of consumers saying it's a very important factor when deciding where to dine. Technomic's 2019 Value & Pricing Consumer Trend Report reveals that roughly one-quarter of consumers say their definition of value has changed over the past two years, with food quality and service, in particular, playing an increasing role.

"As definitions of value evolve, operators need to renew their focus on exceeding expectations across all aspects of the value equation—food quality, price, service and atmosphere," explains Bret Yonke, manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Moving forward, look for high-traffic, high-volume segments like fast food to further experiment with subscription models, such as $5 per month for a daily coffee, to drive value perceptions and visit frequency."

Key takeaways:

  • 47% of consumers say they look for good value because it makes them feel better about eating out if they know they got a deal
  • Roughly half of all consumers across all restaurant segments say they cut back on add-ons from time to time to keep the cost of meals down
  • 65% of consumers say they have noticed menu prices increasing over the past year

Compiling findings from 1,700 consumer responses, as well as trends, the comprehensive 2019 Value & Pricing Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers better understand consumers' perceptions of value and pricing and identify opportunity areas.

Technomic publishes a complete library of Consumer Trend Reports. To learn more, please visit technomic.com or contact one of the individuals listed below.

Contacts:
Press inquiries and report details: Anne Mills, (312) 506-3867, amills@technomic.com
Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

About Technomic
Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

 

Technomic Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Technomic)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shifting-definitions-of-value-increasingly-include-food-quality-and-service-technomic-reveals-in-new-report-300890793.html

SOURCE Technomic

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
DAX-Future: Nächster Resistance: Jahreshochs
11:10
Vontobel: derimail - Coca-Cola Quartalszahlen überzeugten, zieht Starbucks heute nach?
08:56
SMI - Warten auf die EZB
07:58
Weekly-Hits: US-Technologiesektor & Ölmarkt
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:52
Schroders: Die Macht der Disruption und was sie für Asien bedeutet
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt vorbörslich deutlich
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Das sagen Analysten zu den schlechten Netflix-Quartalsergebnissen
Roche-Aktie steigt leicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester erwartet -- SMI im Plus -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
An der Wall Street dürfte es bergauf gehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt erzielt Gewinne, während der DAX unentschlossen ist. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB